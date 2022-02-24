Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Jayden Daniels

Star QB Transfer Jayden Daniels Tweets About Commitment Status Amid Rumors

Former Arizona State star quarterback Jayden Daniels released a tweet regarding his status as he remains in the NCAA transfer portal.

“I am not committed anywhere as of right now thank you,” he tweeted.  

Daniels released the statement following a tweet from a Missouri fan account on Thursday that indicated that Daniels had signed with the Tigers.

SI Recommends

Daniels announced his decision to enter the transfer portal last week as the tumultuous offseason for the program continues. The Sun Devils are under investigation by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations that took place over the COVID-19 recruiting dead period in 2020. Multiple assistants have departed from the program amid the investigation, including offensive coordinator Zak Hill, who has received significant credit for developing Daniels into one of the nation’s top quarterbacks.

Daniels has played 29 games for Arizona State over the past three seasons, completing 62.4% of his passes for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,288 yards and 13 scores on the ground.

Despite the Missouri rumors on social media, Daniels remains uncommitted, and one of the best players in the NCAA transfer portal.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Arike Ogunbowale arrives on the red carpet at Microsoft Theatre.
Play
WNBA

Arike Ogunbowale Calls Out Texas Attorney General, Governor

She called their stance ‘damaging.’

By Joseph Salvador
Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing looks onto the court during the first half against the Villanova Wildcats at Capital One Arena.
College Basketball

Patrick Ewing Thinks CBB Should Abolish Handshake Line

The head coach shared his thoughts on the handshake line following the Michigan-Wisconsin incident last Sunday

By Madison Williams
Ernests Gulbis’s only losses since the ATP Challenger in Bergamo have come against players in the top 10.
Tennis

ATP Postpones Moscow CH 80 Indefinitely Amid Conflict

The world tennis tour postponed the event that was scheduled to take place in late February.

By Mike McDaniel
malin
Soccer

Atalanta's Malinovskyi Reveals “No War in Ukraine” Shirt After Goal

The Ukraine international scored two goals against Olympiakos and showed solidarity with those at home following Russia's invasion.

By Andrew Gastelum
andrew-whitworth-super-bowl
NFL

Whitworth Says Gretzky Gave Advice on Potential Retirement

Los Angeles’s offensive lineman received some advice from an NHL legend as he mulled retirement after the Super Bowl.

By Michael Shapiro
Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
Extra Mustard

Mac Jones Plans to Cut Back on Ice Cream

The Patriots quarterback wants to focus on his health this offseason

By Madison Williams
Liz Cambage with the Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

Sparks Star Liz Cambage Calls for Changes to CBA

The four-time All-Star center called for changes to the WNBA’s CBA in an appearance on ESPN on Wednesday.

By Mike McDaniel
Haas driver Mick Schumacher of Germany steers his car during a Formula One preseason testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain.
Racing

Haas F1 Will Drop Uralkali Livery for Final Day of Testing

The team's title sponsor is Dmitry Mazepin’s Russian-based company, and his son drives for the Formula One team.

By Madeline Coleman