Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Buckeyes’ E.J. Liddell Spent Time in Hospital Before Big Performance at Illinois

Buckeyes star E.J. Liddell played a key role in No. 22 Ohio State securing an 86–83 victory against No. 15 Illinois in a late season battle for top positioning in the Big Ten standings. 

However, what made Liddell’s 21-point performance more impressive was the recent hardship the junior forward faced ahead of Thursday’s conference showdown. Following Liddell's 16-point performance in Ohio State’s overtime victory against Indiana, Liddell was admitted to the hospital for fatigue.

Buckeyes basketball coach Chris Holtmann revealed that Liddell had the flu after Ohio State's win on Thursday.

“My man [Liddell] needed fluids the night after the Indiana game. He was in the hospital for a little bit. It turned out it was just the flu... He was fine and he was good enough to play,” Holtmann said.

SI Recommends

“If he wouldn’t have played well, he would say ‘it’s on me.’ There are no excuses. But give him credit for really knocking down those two free throws which were critical.”

While Holtmann did not state how Liddell stayed in the hospital, it is no secret the value that he has brought to the Buckeyes basketball team this season. Liddell is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game through 25 games. 

The Buckeyes (18–7) have four games left in the regular season—at Maryland on Sunday followed by home games against Nebraska, Michigan State and Michigan—before the conference tournament begins on March 9. Ohio State currently sits fourth in the conference standings and a half game behind Illinois for third place. 

More College Basketball Coverage:

For more Ohio State Buckeyes coverage, head to Buckeyes Now.

YOU MAY LIKE

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and forward Grant Williams (12)
Play
Extra Mustard

Jayson Tatum Roasts Grant Williams’s Alley-Oop

Tatum decided to keep the ball for himself instead of passing it to Williams.

By Madison Williams
USATSI_17391875 (1)
NFL

Chiefs Add Ex-Bears HC Matt Nagy to Coaching Staff

Nagy returns to Kansas City, where he previously served as OC.

By Jelani Scott
Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES; Bobby Green (red gloves) fights Nasrat Haqparast (blue gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center.
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Betting Advice: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Bets and analysis for Saturday's UFC Fight Night card, headlined by betting favorite Islam Makhachev against Bobby Green.

By
Doug Vazquez and
SI Betting Staff
Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets players, including Ukraine's Alex Len (center), lock arms to show their support for Ukraine and Ukrainian players after Russia’s recent invasion of the country.
Soccer

Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Shakes Sports World

Sports Illustrated’s complete coverage of the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on athletes and sporting events throughout the world.

By SI Staff
Jim Harbaugh
College Football

Wolverines’ Jim Harbaugh ‘Excited’ About Denard Robinson Hire

“We are excited to have Denard back home at Michigan helping our team.”

By Wilton Jackson
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Play
Extra Mustard

Report: Two Networks Set to Inquire About Tom Brady

Brady will have ample media opportunities—if he wants them.

By Dan Lyons
image
WNBA

‘They’re Our Teammates’: American Players in Ukrainian League Show Support on Court

One professional basketball player shares what it has been like for her and her BC Prometey teammates as their field of play shifts from Ukraine to Bulgaria.

By Ben Pickman
Florida coach Mike White
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Bubble Questions Loom as March Nears

The cases for Florida and Dayton aren’t clear cut. Plus, who could be a bid-stealer this year?

By Kevin Sweeney