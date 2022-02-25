Buckeyes star E.J. Liddell played a key role in No. 22 Ohio State securing an 86–83 victory against No. 15 Illinois in a late season battle for top positioning in the Big Ten standings.

However, what made Liddell’s 21-point performance more impressive was the recent hardship the junior forward faced ahead of Thursday’s conference showdown. Following Liddell's 16-point performance in Ohio State’s overtime victory against Indiana, Liddell was admitted to the hospital for fatigue.

Buckeyes basketball coach Chris Holtmann revealed that Liddell had the flu after Ohio State's win on Thursday.

“My man [Liddell] needed fluids the night after the Indiana game. He was in the hospital for a little bit. It turned out it was just the flu... He was fine and he was good enough to play,” Holtmann said.

“If he wouldn’t have played well, he would say ‘it’s on me.’ There are no excuses. But give him credit for really knocking down those two free throws which were critical.”

While Holtmann did not state how Liddell stayed in the hospital, it is no secret the value that he has brought to the Buckeyes basketball team this season. Liddell is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game through 25 games.

The Buckeyes (18–7) have four games left in the regular season—at Maryland on Sunday followed by home games against Nebraska, Michigan State and Michigan—before the conference tournament begins on March 9. Ohio State currently sits fourth in the conference standings and a half game behind Illinois for third place.

More College Basketball Coverage:

For more Ohio State Buckeyes coverage, head to Buckeyes Now.