Jim Boeheim Says He Doesn’t Plan to Retire After This Season

Despite a disappointing 2021-22 season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Saturday he has no plans to retire.

“You don’t need to ask this,” Boeheim said after a 97-72 loss to Duke at the Carrier Dome. “Asked and answered 26 thousand times. Every press conference I gave in the beginning of the year is ‘I have no intentions of not coaching.’ I’ve said it 30 times. Because we’re having a bad year, you want me to quit? I don’t quit because we’re having a bad year.”

Boeheim added he is still recruiting for next year and has told all the incoming players he plans on returning.

“I told every recruit, we have a pretty good recruit here today, I’ve told every one of them I’ll be coaching next year. So I don’t know what you need me to do or say,” Boeheim said.

Saturday’s comments came after Boeheim faced Mike Krzyzewski for the final time before the Duke coach retires at the end of this season. Syracuse presented Krzyzewski with a framed picture of him and Boeheim before the game on Saturday.

Syracuse also established the Captain Michael William Krzyzewski Award for Leadership and Civic Engagement, a scholarship that the school will award a student with ties to the military.

Duke improved to 25-4 on the season with Saturday’s win. Syracuse fell to 15-14.

