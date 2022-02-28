Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Jumps to No. 12 in Women’s AP Top 25

Iowa had a huge week and jumped up nine spots to No. 12 in The Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll released Monday.

The Hawkeyes won a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship by beating then-No. 10 Indiana, Rutgers and No. 6 Michigan last week. It's Iowa's first regular-season crown since 2008.

“This is when you want to play your best basketball,” Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark said after the win over Michigan on Sunday. “And we’re playing our best basketball.”

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place ballots from a national media panel. The Gamecocks, who have been in the top spot since the preseason AP poll, will be the top seed when the SEC Tournament begins later this week. South Carolina (28-1) beat Texas A&M and Mississippi to wrap up the conference regular-season title.

The top five teams were unchanged, with No. 2 Stanford followed by N.C. State, Louisville and Baylor. LSU, UConn, Iowa State, Texas and Michigan round out the top 10 teams.

The Hawkeyes' ranking was their best since early in the season when the team started in the top 10 before falling all the way to 25. They shared the regular-season conference with No. 13 Ohio State. The Buckeyes will be the top seed in the conference tournament.

Oregon, which was tied for No. 25 last week, fell out of the poll.

SI Recommends

FALLING GATORS

Florida dropped eight spots this week to No. 23 after losing to Vanderbilt and Missouri. The Gators have lost three in a row and finished the regular season tied for fourth in the SEC.

CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY

The ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC will all crown their tournament champions this weekend. Those four conferences should combine to have dozens of teams in the NCAA field announced March 13.

New top 25 (as of Feb. 28):

1. South Carolina
2. Stanford
3. NC State
4. Louisville
5. Baylor
6. Michigan
7. UConn
8. LSU
9. Iowa State
10. Indiana
11. Texas
12. Arizona
13. Maryland
14. Notre Dame
15. Florida
16. Tennessee
17. Ohio State
18. North Carolina
19. BYU
20. Oklahoma
21. Iowa
22. Georgia Tech
23. Virginia Tech
24. Florida Gulf Coast
25. Georgia

Others receiving votes: Oregon 44, Kansas 39, Princeton 16, UCF 8, Washington State 6, Villanova 5, Liberty 3, UNLV 2, Toledo 2, Dayton 1

More College Basketball Coverage:

College Hoops Takeaways: Every Top-5 Team Falls in Wild Saturday Slate
Mark Adams’s Career Comes Full Circle at Texas Tech
She Wanted a Scholarship. Now She’s the Face of Women’s College Hoops.

YOU MAY LIKE

Oregon State guard Dashawn Davis (13) guards against UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. UCLA won 94-55.
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Bets: Baylor-Texas, UCLA-Washington

Analysis and bets for Monday's matchups featuring No. 3 Baylor facing No. 21 Texas and No. 17 UCLA battling Washington.

By Kyle Wood
russia
Soccer

FIFA Bans Russia From World Cup Qualifying

Soccer’s international governing body has decided to bar Russia’s national teams from international competitions.

By Nick Selbe
Derek Jeter, CEO of the Miami Marlins, speaks with the news media before a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Miami. Derek Jeter announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Play
MLB

Derek Jeter Is a Player Again

The Hall of Famer handed the union a win when he stepped down as Marlins CEO on the same day as MLB’s imposed deadline.

By Tom Verducci
Portrait of Corey Graves and Carmella
Play
Wrestling

‘Corey & Carmella’ Shows Fans the People Behind the Characters

The YouTube series ‘Corey & Carmella’ takes viewers inside the WWE couple’s life together.

By Justin Barrasso
Kyler Murray with the Cardinals.
Play
NFL

Murray’s Agent Urges Cardinals to Prioritize Contract Extension

Erik Burkhardt released a statement urging the Cardinals to make signing Murray to a long-term extension their top priority.

By Joseph Salvador
drew-timme-gonzaga
College Basketball

Gonzaga, Arizona Lead Men’s AP Poll Despite Losses

The top of the men’s AP Poll remains unchanged despite a weekend filled with upsets.

By Associated Press
malik_willis_121821
Play
Fantasy

2022 NFL Draft: Ranking the Top Quarterback Prospects

No can't-miss players on this list, but some have NFL potential.

By Matt De Lima
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton calls out from the sideline in the first half against the Carolina Panthers.
Play
NFL

Report: Dolphins Targeted Payton, Brady for 2022

Sean Payton and Tom Brady were reportedly discussed as options to join the franchise in ’22–23.

By Mike McDaniel