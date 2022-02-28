Skip to main content
Former Kentucky Player Tyler Ulis is Okay After Car Crash, John Calipari Comments

Kentucky coach John Calipari gave an update on one of his former players, Tyler Ulis, after he was involved in a car crash. 

“One of my favorite competitive players, whose will to win inspired me, had a car accident in Michigan,” Calipari said on Twitter. “We’ve been in touch, but let’s send some prayers, #BBN. He’s had some setbacks and fate intervened a few different times. I’m here for you @tulis3 until the wheels fall off!!”

Ulis, who played for Calipari at Kentucky from 2014 to ’16, went to Instagram and posted a photo of himself recovering from the crash while in the hospital. In the photo posted on his Instagram story, both his hands are bandaged and his left leg is in a cast. 

“When you been through so much s--- it is what it is,” he captioned the photo. “Get back gang.”

The Former All-American seemed optimistic despite the significant injuries. In his two seasons with the Wildcats, Ulis racked up several accomplishments before he was selected by the Suns in the second round of the 2016 NBA draft. He was named the Bob Cousy award winner, given to nation’s top point guard, and named the SEC tournament’s MVP in 2016. He was also named the conference’s defensive player of the year that same season. 

After the Suns, he had a stint with the Bulls and several G League teams. He last signed with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate, but he was waived in November 2021. 

