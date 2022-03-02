Skip to main content
Dean and Bob: A Basketball Bromance

Charleston Southern Upsets UNC Asheville with Buzzer Beater Tip-In

It is officially March and the madness has already begun.

12th-seeded Charleston Southern faced No. 5 seed UNC Asheville on Wednesday during the Big South Conference men’s basketball tournament, and the game resulted in an upset.

With under three seconds left of the game trailing by one point, Charleston Southern’s Jamir Moore attempted a corner three that went off back iron. Luckily for the Buccaneers, Tajé Kelly picked up the offensive rebound and tipped it in for the upset win.

Charleston Southern only went 1–15 in conference play this season, so the Buccaneers were seen as a major underdog heading into their conference tournament this week as the last seed. According to The Action Network, they had +460 odds heading into their matchup against UNC Asheville.

But with Wednesday’s tip-in win, CSU heads to the quarterfinals on Friday to face No. 4 USC Upstate. 

