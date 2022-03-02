The Tre Johnson Blog: Playoffs, Recruitment, Bel-Air, Durk and More

Tre Johnson is widely regarded as the top scoring guard in the 2024 class with everyone from Gonzaga to Kentucky to Baylor and Kansas, among many others, in pursuit. This summer, Johnson dominated the Nike EYBL with Team Griffin (Okla.) after a stellar varsity debut at Lake Highlands (Dallas). Now, Johnson has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Tre Johnson coming back at you with another blog for Sports Illustrated!

Right now, we’re in the playoffs so it’s win or go home.

We’ve been playing well and peaking at the right time, so we’re trying to keep that momentum going. We got a big win over Plano last week, so we’re still alive.

RELATED: State Champions Invitational to commence in April

We didn’t feel like they were anything like Richardson and we started off slow with them and came back from a large deficit. We knew that if we just played our game and executed the game plan that we could win.

Now we play Arlington Martin tonight!

This has been a tough season for me, but I’ve grown a lot just learning new ways to produce against every defense in the book! I’ve grown as a playmaker and just grown a lot mentally too!

I think another area I’ve improved in is with my ability to do things without the ball in my hands. Whether it’s cutting or moving around to get open, I feel like I’m doing all of that a lot better now.

The playoffs have brought the coaches out.

Tre Johnson has been dominant all season for Lake Highlands. Johnson Family

Baylor and Texas were at my first playoff game and Arizona came to my senior night. Then, I recently got an offer from TCU, and I got an offer from Kansas too.

I still get excited when I hear that I have new offers, but when the coaches come out to the games, I just block it out and stick to playing my best.

Bottom line is I want to win whenever I step onto the court.

Other than those schools, Arkansas and Gonzaga have been keeping in touch through my dad pretty regularly too.

It was cool to get out to a few games recently; I went to the Baylor-Villanova game and then I went to the Texas-Tennessee game.

When I’m there, I just like to sit back and enjoy the game, but I do watch the guards and the sets they run. I watch everything to be honest. I want to see if I can see myself playing there.

RELATED: SI All-American finalists revealed

It’s all fun, but I’m just focused on going for this state title!

I know that spring and summer ball is right around the corner, but I have to block that out too.

School is going great!

I’ve got all A’s and B’s, which is something I’m really proud of.

OK on the music side, I’m definitely listening to a lot of Durk and YoungBoy lately with their back and forth they’ve got going on.

I watched Bel-Air too and I like it a lot! I would recommend that and Rhythm and Flow on Netflix.

Both are good picks!

OK guys I’ve gotta get back to watching film for our next opponent, but I’ll talk to y’all soon so take care!

Don’t forget to follow Tre Johnson:

Twitter: @iamtrejohnson1

Instagram: iamtre20