Rick Pitino will not be Maryland’s new head coach.

After rumors swirled that Maryland was interested in Pitino to fill their head coaching vacancy, Iona’s head coach poured cold water on that speculation.

“The University of Maryland is one of the premier institutions of higher learning. It's basketball program can be among the nation’s best. I hope they find the next great Gary Williams. I love coaching at Iona, and I’m totally committed to my players. It will not be me,” Pitino wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Jason Bishop and Eric Bickel of The Sports Junkies reported Pitino was Maryland’s top choice to replace former head coach Mark Turgeon.

“We're not saying Rick is the guy [yet],” Bishop said. “We're just saying that Maryland really likes Pitino. He's their top dog.”

Bickel added the school’s boosters were leading the charge

"He's their number one choice," Bickel added. "They're going hard after him right now and there are a couple donors that are leading the charge."

In response, Bickel said Pitino is happy at Iona despite Maryland “power brokers” pushing for him.

Louisville fired Pitino for cause in 2017 amid an FBI investigation. After a brief stint coaching in Greece, Pitino returned to college basketball at Iona in 2020. He took the Gaels to the Men’s NCAA tournament in his first year, and the team is on pace to make it again this year.

Pitino’s short Iona tenure has been so successful thus far that the team has discussed signing him to a lifetime contract.

Maryland, meanwhile, parted ways with head coach Mark Turgeon in December after 10 years together. Turgeon made five NCAA tournaments, but only made it past the second weekend once.

Pitino was on SI’s Kevin Sweeney’s initial list of replacements when Turgeon and Maryland parted ways

The Terrapins’ current interim head coach is Danny Manning, who has led the team to a 15-15 record, 7-12 in the Big Ten, with one game left to play.

