No. 5 Auburn made history with its win over South Carolina Saturday.

Not only did the Tigers clinch the SEC regular-season title, but the win completed an 18–0 record at home. It is the first time the team has had an undefeated record in Auburn Arena in 23 years.

And while Auburn was the co-SEC champion during the 2017-18 season, this is also the first time the Tigers are sole SEC regular season champions since that 1998-99 season.

Auburn reached the No. 1 spot the AP poll earlier this season after starting the 22–1, before losing three of its next six.

That bump in the road allowed other teams to jump back into the SEC standings, but this victory confirms the Tigers will be the top overall seed in the SEC tournament.

Auburn can, in large part, thank future lottery pick Jabari Smith for their success. The freshman entered Saturday’s game averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, then added 21 points and six rebounds vs. South Carolina.

In his latest bracket projections, SI’s Kevin Sweeney has Auburn as the final No. 1 seed in the bracket. The Tigers’ next game will be Friday, in the men’s SEC tournament quarterfinals.

