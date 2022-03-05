Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Auburn Clinches SEC Regular-Season Title, Finishes Undefeated at Home

No. 5 Auburn made history with its win over South Carolina Saturday.

Not only did the Tigers clinch the SEC regular-season title, but the win completed an 18–0 record at home. It is the first time the team has had an undefeated record in Auburn Arena in 23 years.

And while Auburn was the co-SEC champion during the 2017-18 season, this is also the first time the Tigers are sole SEC regular season champions since that 1998-99 season.

Auburn reached the No. 1 spot the AP poll earlier this season after starting the 22–1, before losing three of its next six. 

SI Recommends

That bump in the road allowed other teams to jump back into the SEC standings, but this victory confirms the Tigers will be the top overall seed in the SEC tournament.

Auburn can, in large part, thank future lottery pick Jabari Smith for their success. The freshman entered Saturday’s game averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, then added 21 points and six rebounds vs. South Carolina.

In his latest bracket projections, SI’s Kevin Sweeney has Auburn as the final No. 1 seed in the bracket. The Tigers’ next game will be Friday, in the men’s SEC tournament quarterfinals. 

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Center Kristaps Porzingis warms up before a game.
NBA

Wizards Upgrade Porzingis to Probable for Sunday Vs. Pacers

The seven-footer is poised to make his debut in Washington this weekend.

By Zach Koons
Cindy Parlow Cone remains US Soccer president
Soccer

Parlow Cone Edges Cordeiro to Remain U.S. Soccer President

Cindy Parlow Cone remains president for the next four years following a vote that shows the many sides and priorities within U.S. Soccer.

By Brian Straus
Mar 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) reacts after scoring a basket during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum.
Extra Mustard

Grayson Allen Was Not Fazed by Boos From Bulls Fans

Allen: “That was weak, I’ve had way worse in college.”

By Wilton Jackson
Florida Gators guard Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates a score by the Gators during a game against Mississippi State as the teams play an SEC basketball game at the Exactech Arena, in Gainesville Fla. Jan. 19, 2022. The Gators beat the Bulldogs 80-72.
College Basketball

Keyontae Johnson Makes Ceremonial Start in Florida Season Finale

Johnson has not played in a game since collapsing on court on Dec. 12, 2020.

By Wilton Jackson
Malik Willis
Extra Mustard

Malik Willis Reportedly Scored Well on NFL’s Wonderlic Test

The former Liberty quarterback made a strong impression on teams during the combine.

By Daniel Chavkin
Roger Federer (SUI) waving farewell to the Centre Court
Tennis

Roger Federer Most Likely Won’t Return Until Late Summer

The former World No. 1 has been recovering from a knee surgery.

By Associated Press
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski (right) gets a hug from former player Shane Battier
Play
College Basketball

96 Former Duke Players Will Attend Coach K’s Last Home Game

Duke invited all 208 of Krzyzewski's former players to come to Cameron Indoor to see the team play vs. UNC.

By Madison Williams
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski
Play
Extra Mustard

Coach K Sent Michael Jordan a Letter Back in 1980

The NBA legend chose UNC over Duke, beginning his college career in 1981 during Coach K’s second season.

By Madison Williams