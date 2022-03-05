Former Nebraska Basketball Star Dylan Talley Dies at 32

Former Nebraska guard Dylan Talley has died at the age of 32. The cause of death has not been released.

Doc Sadler, who coached Talley at Nebraska in 2011–12, broke the news on Twitter Friday.

“So sad to pass the news that former Husker Dylan Talley passed away tonight. He was a person that would give you the shirt off his back. LOVE YOU MY MAN,” Sadler said.

Talley started his college career at Binghamton in 2009 before transferring to Nebraska. He played two seasons for the Cornhuskers, averaging a career high 13.7 points per game in 2012–13. After graduating from Nebraska in ’13, Talley played professionally in Europe.

“He’s an unbelievable kid,” Sadler said, via Jeff Goodman in 2020. “He always had a smile on his face.”

Talley had a difficult 2020, losing his mother, grandmother, brother and infant nephew all in a span of a few months.

Talley struggled to deal with all of this loss at the time.

“This is just a nightmare,” he said two years ago, via Goodman. “A complete nightmare. I don’t even know what to do anymore.”

