On Friday, Miami women’s basketball shocked Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. But the Hurricanes’ run didn’t end there.

Seventh-seeded Miami (20–11) scratched the third-seeded Fighting Irish (22–8) off the bracket on Saturday with a 57–54 win to secure its first appearance in the ACC title game in program history.

Kelsey Marshall (18 points) and Karla Erjavec (10) led the way in scoring to secure the Hurricanes’ victory.

Miami’s win on Saturday came less than 24 hours after the program notched a shocking upset over No. 4 Louisville thanks to the play of forward Destiny Harden, who led the Hurricanes in one of the most electrifying comebacks in ACC tournament history.

Miami trailed Louisville by 14 points entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Cardinals 23–7 to end the game. Per ESPN Stats and Info, it matched the largest deficit entering the final period overcome by a team this season.

Prior to the back-to-back wins in two days, Miami finished the regular season winning five of its last six games.

