Keyontae Johnson Makes Ceremonial Start in Florida’s Season Finale Against Kentucky

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson had a special moment before the Gators season finale against Kentucky.

Johnson, who collapsed during a game on Dec. 12, 2020, made a ceremonial start in Saturday’s matchup.

The senior received an overwhelming ovation from fans inside the O'Dome on Saturday, made the opening tip, hugged his teammates and kissed the floor in his celebratory start before being subbed out before the game began. 

Following a timeout in the December 2020 contest against Florida State, Johnson collapsed at midcourt and was taken to the locker room before he was sent to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Since his collapse more than a year ago, he has remained sidelined while serving as a scout and coach in practice. 

Last April, the 2020-21 Preseason SEC Player of the Year decided to return for his senior season with the program. Johnson joins six other Florida seniors—Tyree Appleby, Colin Castleton, Anthony Duruji, Myreon Jones, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Brandon McKissic—to be recognized ahead of Saturday's game. 

