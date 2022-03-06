It’s officially conference-tournament week as teams across the country earn one last chance to prove themselves before March Madness begins.

Last Wednesday, Arizona (28-3, 18-2) clinched the Pac-12 regular season title and earned the No. 1 seed in the conference. Then, following Saturday’s UCLA vs. USC game, the bracket for the Pac-12 tournament was complete.

With the 75-68 win over USC, UCLA (23-6, 15-5) earned the No. 2 spot and USC (25-6, 14-6) landed in the No. 3 spot. Colorado (20-10, 12-8) took the No. 4 spot. The top four teams earn a one-round bye.

The other eight teams in the 12-team tournament will play on Wednesday, March 9 to begin the tournament. There is only a first round, then quarterfinals, semifinals and the championship game.

Here is this year’s Pac-12 tournament schedule. (All times ET)

Wednesday, March 9

First Round

3 p.m. — No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Stanford (Pac-12 Network)

5:30 p.m. — No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Oregon State (Pac-12 Network)

9 p.m. — No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 California (Pac-12 Network)

11:30 p.m. — No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Utah (Pac-12 Network)



Thursday, March 10

Quarterfinals

3 p.m. — No. 1 Arizona vs. Arizona State/Stanford winner (Pac-12 Network)

5:30 p.m. — No. 4 Colorado vs. Oregon/Oregon State winner (Pac-12 Network)

9 p.m. — No. 2 UCLA vs. Washington State/California winner (Pac-12 Network)

11:30 p.m. — No. 3 USC vs. Washington/Utah winner (FS1)



Friday, March 11

Semifinals

9 p.m. — Thursday afternoon winners (Pac-12 Network)

11:30 p.m. — Thursday evening winners (FS1)



Saturday, March 12Championship

9 p.m. — Semifinal winners (FOX)

More College Basketball Coverage: