2022 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Released
It’s officially conference-tournament week as teams across the country earn one last chance to prove themselves before March Madness begins.
Last Wednesday, Arizona (28-3, 18-2) clinched the Pac-12 regular season title and earned the No. 1 seed in the conference. Then, following Saturday’s UCLA vs. USC game, the bracket for the Pac-12 tournament was complete.
With the 75-68 win over USC, UCLA (23-6, 15-5) earned the No. 2 spot and USC (25-6, 14-6) landed in the No. 3 spot. Colorado (20-10, 12-8) took the No. 4 spot. The top four teams earn a one-round bye.
SI Recommends
The other eight teams in the 12-team tournament will play on Wednesday, March 9 to begin the tournament. There is only a first round, then quarterfinals, semifinals and the championship game.
Here is this year’s Pac-12 tournament schedule. (All times ET)
Wednesday, March 9
First Round
3 p.m. — No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Stanford (Pac-12 Network)
5:30 p.m. — No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Oregon State (Pac-12 Network)
9 p.m. — No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 California (Pac-12 Network)
11:30 p.m. — No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Utah (Pac-12 Network)
Thursday, March 10
Quarterfinals
3 p.m. — No. 1 Arizona vs. Arizona State/Stanford winner (Pac-12 Network)
5:30 p.m. — No. 4 Colorado vs. Oregon/Oregon State winner (Pac-12 Network)
9 p.m. — No. 2 UCLA vs. Washington State/California winner (Pac-12 Network)
11:30 p.m. — No. 3 USC vs. Washington/Utah winner (FS1)
Friday, March 11
Semifinals
9 p.m. — Thursday afternoon winners (Pac-12 Network)
11:30 p.m. — Thursday evening winners (FS1)
Saturday, March 12Championship
9 p.m. — Semifinal winners (FOX)
More College Basketball Coverage: