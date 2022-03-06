It’s officially conference-tournament week as teams across the country earn one last chance to prove themselves before March Madness begins.

Following Saturday’s games, the SEC announced its tournament bracket beginning on Wednesday, March 9.

With Auburn’s (27-4, 15-3) win over South Carolina on Saturday, the Tigers clinched the SEC top seed earning a two-round bye. Tennessee (23-7, 14-4), Kentucky (25-6, 14-4) and Arkansas (24-7, 13-5) hold the next three seeds and two-round byes, respectively.

The last four seeds in the 14-team tournament will play on Wednesday in the first round of the tournament. The final game will take place on Sunday before the field of 68 is announced.

Here is this year’s SEC tournament schedule.

Wednesday, March 9

First Round

6 p.m. — No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Ole Miss (SEC Network)

8 p.m. — No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Georgia (SEC Network)



Thursday, March 10

Second Round

12 p.m. — No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Florida (SEC Network)

2 p.m. — No. 5 LSU vs. Missouri/Ole Miss winner (SEC Network)

6 p.m. — No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Mississippi State (SEC Network)

8 p.m. — No. 6 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt/Georgia winner (SEC Network)



Friday, March 11

Quarterfinals

12 p.m. — No. 1 Auburn vs. Thursday 12 p.m. winner (ESPN)

2 p.m. — No. 4 Arkansas vs. Thursday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN)

6 p.m. — No. 2 Tennessee vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner (SEC Network)

8 p.m. — No. 3 Kentucky vs. Thursday 8 p.m. winner (SEC Network)



Saturday, March 12

Semifinals

1 p.m. — Friday afternoon winners (ESPN)

3 p.m. — Friday evening winners (ESPN)



Sunday, March 13

Championship

1 p.m. — Semifinal winners (ESPN)

