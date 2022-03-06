Skip to main content
2022 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Released

Championship week is here, and the Big 12 is set to follow up a strong regular season with an exciting Big 12 Tournament. As it has since 2010, the tournament will take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The conference officially announced its tournament bracket yesterday. No. 6 Kansas (25-6, 14-4 Big 12) and No. 3 Baylor (26-6 - 14-4) shared the regular season title and will hold the top two seeds. No. 12 Texas Tech (23-8, 12-6) and No. 21 Texas (21-10, 10-8 Big East) will round out the top four.

Only nine teams will compete in the tournament as Oklahoma State (15-15, 8-10) is banned from the postseason this year for its ties to a 2017 FBI investigation. Oklahoma State appealed the ban, which was handed down in 2020, but lost the appeal last November.

With only nine teams participating, there will only be one first round game played on Wednesday in Kansas City. The quarterfinals games will then take place on Thursday, semifinals on Friday, and the championship will be broadcasted Saturday on ESPN.

Here’s the full tournament schedule:

Wednesday, March 9
First Round
6:30 pm - West Virginia vs. Kansas State (ESPN U)

Thursday, March 10
Quarterfinals
11:30 am - TCU vs. No. 21 Texas (ESPN 2)
2 pm - West Virginia/Kansas State vs. No. 6 Kansas (ESPN)
6 pm - Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Baylor (ESPN)
8:30 pm - Iowa State vs. No. 12 Texas Tech (ESPN 2)

Friday March 11
Semifinals
6 pm - Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN 2)
8:30 pm - Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN 2)

Saturday, March 12
Championship
5 pm - Semifinals winners (ESPN)

