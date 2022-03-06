Skip to main content
Report: Former Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels Commits to LSU

One of the most experienced quarterbacks available on the transfer market has apparently found a new home.

Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels has reportedly committed to LSU, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Daniels entered the transfer portal in mid-February after previously announcing he would return to the Sun Devils for his senior season.

Daniels has played in 29 games for Arizona State over the previous three years, completing 62.4% of his passes for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,288 yards and 13 scores.

jayden daniels (1)

Max Johnson, LSU’s leading passer a season ago, transferred to Texas A&M in December. The Tigers return senior Myles Brennan, who’s thrown for 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns during his career.

A former 4-star prospect, Daniels left Arizona State as the program fell under investigation by the NCAA for recruiting violations, which has cast a cloud over the team and has led to several departures among the coaching staff. LSU will begin its first season under new head coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers went 6–7 in 2021.

