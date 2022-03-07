After their team’s 73–48 win over Utah to win the Pac-12 Tournament, Stanford players took the time to address the tragic death of their friend and Stanford goalie Katie Meyer.

“Katie was an incredible person in every way,” guard Lexie Hull said, per ESPN’s Alexa Philippou. “To be able to win, I know she would’ve been one of the biggest [supporters].”

Hull began to get emotional, so guard Haley Jones stepped in and described Meyer’s impact.

“For women’s sports, she was enthusiastic, she was so positive, so loving, so outgoing, so compassionate in everything that she did…we tried to embody that spirt,” she said, per ESPN. “She’s one of the most enthusiastic players I’ve ever seen. Being able to win and bring this home and be with our Stanford family when we get back is going to be really special. But I think we did a really good job of embodying that for her and for each other.”

Stanford announced Meyer’s death at 22 years old on Wednesday, and her parents later confirmed she died by suicide.

More College Basketball Coverage: