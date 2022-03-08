Skip to main content
Mike Krzyzewski, James Harden and Shaq on Today's SI Feed
Duke Assistant Clears the Air With UNC’s Hubert Davis on Handshake Snub

After a post-game handshake snub added more fuel to the fire of college basketball’s most heated rivalry, it looks like the beef between the Duke and North Carolina coaching staffs has become water under the bridge.

Duke assistant Chris Carrawell has spoken to North Carolina coach Hubert Davis after intentionally skipping him during the post-game handshake line, according to C.L. Brown of The Herald Sun. Video of Carrawell’s snub went viral after the Tar Heels’ upset the Blue Devils in what was Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“I had a conversation with [Duke coach in waiting] Jon Scheyer yesterday and also Chris Carrawell and we had two great conversations with both of them,” Davis said. “My relationship with Coach K and the rest of the coaching staff before the game was in a great spot. And it’s in a great spot right now.”

Carrawell said after the game that he avoided Davis in response to Davis not shaking hands with the Duke staff before the game. Davis recalled that, with so many Duke alumni on the floor for the pre-game ceremony, his path was blocked. Three days later, the drama appears to have finally subsided.

Both Duke and North Carolina will play their first games of the men’s ACC tournament on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

