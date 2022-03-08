Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Watch: Chattanooga Wins SoCon Title, Clinches March Madness Bid After Wild Buzzer-Beater

A chaotic finish on Monday night has catapulted Chattanooga back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons.

Thanks to a deep buzzer-beating three from senior guard David Jean-Baptiste, the Mocs are headed back to March Madness after defeating No. 2 Furman, 64–63, in overtime for the Southern Conference championship.

The heated contest was the first-ever title game meeting between the two programs. The win gave Chattanooga its first conference crown since 2016 and its 11th in program history.

Furman guard Mike Bothwell, who led all players with 24 points, scored a game-tying bucket with less than five seconds remaining in OT. After taking the inbounds pass, Jean-Baptiste immediately saw a double team but managed to find enough space to pull up over three defenders.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Bothwell, who led all scorers with 24 points, helped Furman (22–12, 12–6) storm back in regulation when he drilled a clutch triple of his own to send the game to OT. But the Mocs (27–7, 14–4), who were SoCon’s No. 1 seed after winning the regular season crown, managed to outscore the Paladins 13-12 In overtime to punch their ticket to the Big Dance.

The loss extended Furman’s 42-year drought between NCAA tourney berths.

With the conference crown now back in its possession, Chattanooga will wait for Selection Sunday to find out its March Madness opponent.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors forward Draymond Green speaks to the media following a game against the Pacers.
NBA

Draymond Green Targeting March 14 vs. Wizards for Return

The Warriors forward has missed the last two months due to injury.

By Zach Koons
Lakers forward LeBron James holds the ball in a game against the Clippers.
NBA

LeBron to Miss Monday’s Game Vs. Spurs With ‘Significant’ Knee Soreness

The Lakers star will sit out after a 56-point effort against the Warriors on Saturday.

By Zach Koons
Fans clash during a Mexican soccer league match between the host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, at the Corregidora stadium, in Queretaro, Mexico, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Multiple people were injured during the brawl, including two critically. (AP Photo/Sergio Gonzalez)
Soccer

Mexican Official Reports No Deaths From Liga MX Riot Despite Fans’ Claims

Saturday’s Querétaro-Atlas match ended after a shocking eruption of fan violence spilled onto the field.

By SI News Desk
Nets guard Kyrie Irving smiles during second half of Celtics game.
NBA

Kyrie ‘Grateful’ NYC Mayor On His Side Regarding Return to Home Games

The Nets point guard is hoping to play in Brooklyn before the season comes to a close.

By Zach Koons
Calvin Ridley
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Calvin Ridley Suspended One Year for Gambling on NFL Games

The fantasy effects of the Atlanta receiver missing the entire 2022 NFL season for betting games.

By Michael Fabiano
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Early 2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

No such thing as too early when we're talking about fantasy football rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Jeff Green
NBA

Inside Jeff Green's Long Road to Brooklyn

Green’s winding journey is one of the most unique in NBA history. And he’s not done just yet.

By Michael Shapiro
Yankees president Randy Levine
MLB

Yankees President Urges Compromise: ‘We’re All on the Same Team’

Yankees team president Randy Levine gave a broad interview with ESPN on Monday, addressing MLB's current lockout and canceled games for the 2022 season.

By Nick Selbe