A chaotic finish on Monday night has catapulted Chattanooga back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons.

Thanks to a deep buzzer-beating three from senior guard David Jean-Baptiste, the Mocs are headed back to March Madness after defeating No. 2 Furman, 64–63, in overtime for the Southern Conference championship.

The heated contest was the first-ever title game meeting between the two programs. The win gave Chattanooga its first conference crown since 2016 and its 11th in program history.

Furman guard Mike Bothwell, who led all players with 24 points, scored a game-tying bucket with less than five seconds remaining in OT. After taking the inbounds pass, Jean-Baptiste immediately saw a double team but managed to find enough space to pull up over three defenders.

Bothwell, who led all scorers with 24 points, helped Furman (22–12, 12–6) storm back in regulation when he drilled a clutch triple of his own to send the game to OT. But the Mocs (27–7, 14–4), who were SoCon’s No. 1 seed after winning the regular season crown, managed to outscore the Paladins 13-12 In overtime to punch their ticket to the Big Dance.

The loss extended Furman’s 42-year drought between NCAA tourney berths.

With the conference crown now back in its possession, Chattanooga will wait for Selection Sunday to find out its March Madness opponent.

More College Basketball Coverage: