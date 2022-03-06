Skip to main content
Watch: Duke Assistant Avoids UNC Coach Hubert Davis in Handshake Line After Tar Heels’ Win

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis earned the biggest win of his career Saturday night by upsetting Duke in coach Mike Krzyzewski's last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Tar Heels’ shocking win led to an interesting postgame moment between Davis, a former Tar Heel player, and Duke assistant coach and former player Chris Carrawell.

As the pair approached one another in the handshake line, Carrawell walked past Davis as he attempted to shake his hand. Carrawell’s dismissal was followed by an equally uncomfortable exchange between Davis and Nolan Smith, another former Duke player-turned coach, who looked away as he approached UNC's coach.

When asked about the exchange, Davis told the News & Observer he was unsure why Carrawell acted in that fashion.

“I don’t know what that’s about,” Davis said. “I didn’t play against him, I don’t know him personally.” 

Carrwell offered an explanation in his response to the now-viral clip, telling the News & Observer that Davis “did not shake our hands before the game.” which led to the retaliation.

The awkward display can likely be chalked up to nothing more than a parting shot from one storied rival to another after UNC spoiled Coach K’s big day. But it matters little as Davis and his squad got the last laugh ahead of the ACC tournament.

The Tar Heels enter next week’s tourney as the No. 3 seed while the Blue Devils will step into Brooklyn as the No. 1 seed.

