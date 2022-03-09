Skip to main content
2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament: Updated Bracket After Tuesday's Games

The first day of the ACC men's basketball tournament has come and gone, but true to March fashion, there were a few surprises. 

The day kicked off with No. 13 Boston College not only delivering a mild upset of No. 12 Pittsburgh but blowing the Panthers out of the water with a whopping 66–46 victory. The middle game of the triple-header was the calmest of them all as No. 10 Clemson topped No. 15 NC State, 70–64. 

No. 11 Louisville beat No. 14 Georgia Tech in a game that was still up in the air late on until the Cardinals pulled away with an 11-point lead with just over a minute to go. It ended with a 84–74 victory for Louisville. 

The second round is scheduled to start at noon on Wednesday with five new teams entering the fray. Will Boston College, Clemson and Louisville be able to extend their seasons and start a potential Cinderella run? 

Anything can happen in March. 

Here is the updated ACC tournament schedule after Tuesday's games. 

Wednesday, March 9
Second Round
Noon – No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Boston College (ESPN)
7 p.m. – No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. No. 10 Clemson (ESPN2/ESPNU)
9:30 p.m. – No. 6 Virginia vs. Louisville/Georgia Tech winner (ESPN2)

Thursday, March 10
Quarterfinals
Noon – No. 1 Duke vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Miami vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
7 p.m. – No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. – No. 3 North Carolina vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 11
Semifinals
7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 12
Championship
8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

More College Basketball Coverage:

