Buddy Boeheim Punches FSU Player in ACC Tournament with No Foul Called
Jim Boeheim Thinks Son’s Punch of FSU Player Would Have Been Flagrant Foul

After Syracuse routed Florida State 96-57 in the ACC tournament Wednesday, coach Jim Boeheim weighed in on the punch his son, Buddy Boeheim, threw in the first half.

The punch was a cheap shot on Florida State guard Wyatt Wilkes, and no foul was called. Syracuse.com’s Brent Axe was told by ESPN’s studio crew that the ACC is going to review Buddy’s punch, and he could be suspended. Syracuse’s coach defended his son postgame.

Jim Boeheim said if the officials had seen the punch, it would have been a flagrant 1, per the Associated Press’s Ralph Russo. He also added that he’s not worried about a possible suspension.

“The kid (Wilkes) pushed him twice and he swung around and hit him,” Jim Boeheim said. “I think it was inadvertent, but that’s okay.” 

If Buddy Boeheim is suspended, Syracuse will be without its best player on Thursday when it faces No. 7 Duke in the ACC tournament quarterfinal. He apologized for the hit in a statement. 

More College Basketball Coverage:

