Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Juwan Howard Takes ‘Full Ownership’ of Actions After Altercation at Wisconsin

Michigan coach Juwan Howard spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since his five-game suspension after swinging at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft on Feb. 20. 

Howard started the news conference by thanking his assistants and team support staff for coming together in his absence. While Howard shared his regrets for the comments he made in the postgame news conference at Wisconsin, he said he takes full ownership in his misconduct.

“I can come with 1,000 excuses but I will not,” Howard said. “I take full ownership for my actions. ... That was not the right way to carry myself as a head coach at the University of Michigan. I was truly upset with myself and did soul-searching how I can improve.”

The third-year coach was remorseful throughout the entire new conference. In addition to the suspension, Howard was fined $40,000. 

SI Recommends

The Feb. 20 altercation took place because Howard was upset with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard, who called a timeout in the game's final seconds with a large lead. During the handshake line, Howard was poking Gard in the chest and Gard appeared to grab Howard by the shirt. An ugly scene followed as punches were thrown before coaches and players were restrained.

The Wolverines will head to Indianapolis for the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday. They will face Indiana in the first round. 

More College Basketball Coverage:

For more Wolverines coverage, go to Wolverine Digest

YOU MAY LIKE

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during the game between the Dallas.
NBA

Luka Dončić Is Thriving After the Mavericks’ Midseason Gamble

The three-time NBA All-Star has picked up his play after the arrival of trade deadline additions Spencer Dinwiddie and Dāvis Bertāns.

By Michael Shapiro
Green Bay Packers Davante Adams
Play
Fantasy

Davante Adams, Chris Godwin May Shift Fantasy Landscape in Free Agency

A number of talented receivers are available in free agency and their landing spots could shift their fantasy value.

By Michael Fabiano
nfl-colts-carson-wentz-done
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Carson Wentz Traded to the Commanders

A new team won't help Wentz, but it could be good news for Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson.

By Michael Fabiano
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2)
Play
NFL

Report: Carson Wentz Traded to Commanders From Colts

The quarterback is headed to Washington after a one-year stint with Indianapolis.

By Madison Williams
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the hoop against the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA

Jonathan Kuminga Could Be the Future of the Warriors

Golden State’s first-year phenom will take part in the All-Star Weekend festivities, but he’s aiming much higher.

By Michael Shapiro
Maurice Creek at a press conference.
College Basketball

Former College Hoops Player Recounts Escaping Ukraine Amid Invasion

Former Indiana guard Maurice Creek was playing for MBC Mykolaiv in Ukraine when Russia invaded.

By Joseph Salvador
Real Madrid and PSG play in the Champions League
Soccer

LIVE: Real Madrid, PSG Play for Place in UCL Quarterfinals

One heavyweight is sure to bow out, while the other is due to book a place in the quarterfinals after their showdown at the Bernabéu.

By Andrew Gastelum
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1)
Play
NBA

Devin Booker to Return Wednesday vs. Heat

The Suns guard missed the last four games due to being in COVID-19 protocols.

By Madison Williams