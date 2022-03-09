Michigan coach Juwan Howard spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since his five-game suspension after swinging at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft on Feb. 20.

Howard started the news conference by thanking his assistants and team support staff for coming together in his absence. While Howard shared his regrets for the comments he made in the postgame news conference at Wisconsin, he said he takes full ownership in his misconduct.

“I can come with 1,000 excuses but I will not,” Howard said. “I take full ownership for my actions. ... That was not the right way to carry myself as a head coach at the University of Michigan. I was truly upset with myself and did soul-searching how I can improve.”

The third-year coach was remorseful throughout the entire new conference. In addition to the suspension, Howard was fined $40,000.

The Feb. 20 altercation took place because Howard was upset with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard, who called a timeout in the game's final seconds with a large lead. During the handshake line, Howard was poking Gard in the chest and Gard appeared to grab Howard by the shirt. An ugly scene followed as punches were thrown before coaches and players were restrained.

The Wolverines will head to Indianapolis for the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday. They will face Indiana in the first round.

More College Basketball Coverage:

For more Wolverines coverage, go to Wolverine Digest.