Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Juwan Howard Suspended for Rest of Regular Season

Michigan is suspending Juwan Howard for the rest of the regular season, according to Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman and ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg confirmed the report, with Goodman adding that Michigan worked with the Big Ten on this punishment. 

The punishment comes at the heels of an altercation on Sunday with the Wisconsin basketball team, where Howard swung at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. He’ll miss a total of five games.

The altercation ensued after Sunday’s game because Howard was upset with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard for calling a timeout in the game's final seconds with a large lead. During the handshake line, Howard can be seen poking Gard in the chest and Gard appeared to grab Howard by the shirt. An ugly scene followed where coaches and players had to be restrained. 

SI Recommends

During the altercation, Howard swung at Krabbenhoft and multiple players were involved in the physical altercation. 

Gard later explained that he called the timeout to reset the clock so that his team could get across half court without getting a violation. He also said that Howard told him “I’ll remember that,” before he poked him. Howard explained that he was protecting himself when a coach put their hands on him. 

The Big Ten was limited to only suspending Howard, at most, two games and $10,000, per the conference's sportsmanship policy. However, Michigan has the ability to add on additional punishment. 

More College Basketball: 

YOU MAY LIKE

2020-nfl-combine-how-2021-offseason-will-be-different
NFL

Very Few Players Should Ever Attend the NFL Combine

NFL draft prospects reportedly may boycott the scouting combine due to its restrictive bubble. They and future players should consider refusing to go at all.

By Conor Orr
Sep 24, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller (21) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Play
MLB

Andrew Miller Explains Key Issues for Union in MLB Lockout

The veteran reliever talked about how baseball got here, the stakes of the negotiations and why all of this matters.

By Emma Baccellieri
Trainer Bob Baffert holds Medina Spirit the morning after winning his seventh Kentucky Derby with the horse. One week later it was announced that Medina Spirit tested positive for an abundance of an anti-inflammatory drug following the race.
Horse Racing

Medina Spirit Stripped of Derby Title, Bob Baffert Suspended

The 2021 Kentucky Derby winner lost his crown after testing positive for a banned substance following the race.

By Zach Koons
Michael Jordan during the 2022 All-Star weekend.
Extra Mustard

MJ, Magic Share Viral Moment During All-Star Weekend

The pair have long been retired, but their rivalry carries on to this day.

By Joseph Salvador
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban leads his players on to the field before the 2022 CFP college football national championship game.
Extra Mustard

Nick Saban Shoots Down Retirement Talk: ‘Retire From What?’

The Alabama coach said that new challenges in college football keep him motivated.

By Zach Koons
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, center, reacts after being called for a technical foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Extra Mustard

Former Wisconsin Guard Brust Blasts ‘Classless’ Juwan Howard

Former Wisconsin guard Ben Brust didn’t hold back in his criticism of Juwan Howard.

By Mike McDaniel
lebron-james-michael-jordan-2
NBA

LeBron Says He’s the Greatest Player in NBA History.

The four-time champion provided his opinion on the GOAT debate.

By Joseph Salvador
A fan holds a sign about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first quarter of their game Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
NFL

NFL Offseason Primer: QB Carousel, Free Agency and More

Will Russell Wilson be traded? What happens to Eric Bieniemy? Check out the top story lines from around the league.

By Conor Orr