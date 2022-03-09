USC announced that coach Andy Enfield has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the program through the 2027-28 season.

“My family and I are very happy to be part of the Trojan family,” Enfield said in the release. “I feel great about the future of USC basketball in the Pac-12 and nationally.”

The Trojans finished the season 25–6, the most winningest season in program history, and is scheduled to compete in the quarterfinal of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday against an opponent that has yet to be decided.

Enfield has been at USC for nine seasons and has turned the program into a consistent winner. He has an overall record of 182–115 while there and was named the Pac-12 coach of the year last season when the Trojans finished 25–8.

He was considered a prime candidate for the Maryland coaching job, but it doesn’t look like Enfield is leaving USC anytime soon.

