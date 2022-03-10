The Big East Tournament kicked off Wednesday from Madison Square Garden with three games, and two exciting finishes.

Butler began the tournament by defeating Xavier in overtime 89–82 thanks to 29 points from Chuck Harris. Meanwhile, Georgetown gave Seton Hall a scare, but the Pirates survived 57–53 despite a strong effort from the league’s last seed. St. Johns and DePaul also played, as the Red Storm cruised to the next round with a 92–73 victory.

Next up is the quarterfinals, as every remaining team is scheduled to play Thursday afternoon.

Here is the updated Big East Tournament schedule after Wednesday’s games (all times Eastern):

Thursday, March 10

Quarterfinals

12:00 p.m. — No. 1 Providence vs. No. 9 Butler (FS1)

2:30 p.m. — No 4. Creighton vs. No. 5 Marquette (FS1)

7:00 p.m. — No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 St. Johns (FS1)

9:30 p.m. — No. 3 UConn vs. No. 6 Seton Hall (SEC Network)

Friday, March 11

Semifinals

6:30 p.m. – Friday afternoon winners (FS1)

9:00 p.m. – Friday evening winners (FS1)

Saturday, March 12

Championship

6:30 p.m. ET – Semifinal winners (FOX)

