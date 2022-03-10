Skip to main content
2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Updated Bracket After Wednesday’s Games

There were only two Big Ten games on Wednesday in Indianapolis, and both pretty much went as expected.

The first game of the game saw Northwestern take down Nebraska in a nail-biter, 71–69 to move on to the next round. Then, Penn State defeated Minnesota 60–51 thanks to a strong second half where the Nittany Lions outscored the Golden Gophers by 13.

Those two wins mean that both higher seeds are moving on to the second round. The next round features the Big Ten teams seeded No. 5–10, all of whom earned a single bye with their regular season play.

Here is the updated Big Ten schedule after Wednesday’s games (all times Eastern)

Thursday, March 10

Second Round

11:30 a.m.- No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Michigan (Big Ten Network)

2:00 p.m. - No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 5 Iowa (Big Ten Network)

6:30 p.m. - No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 Michigan State (Big Ten Network)

9:30 p.m. - No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 6 Ohio State (Big Ten Network)

Friday, March 11

Quarterfinals

11:30 a.m. - No. 1 Illinois vs. Thursday 11:30 a.m. winner (Big Ten Network)

2:00 p.m. - No 4. Rutgers vs. Thursday 2:00 p.m. winner (Big Ten Network)

6:30 p.m. - No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Thursday 6:30 p.m. winner (Big Ten Network)

9:00 p.m. - No. 3 Purdue vs. Thursday 9:30 p.m. winner (Big Ten Network)

Saturday, March 12

Semifinals

1 p.m. - Friday afternoon winners (CBS)

3:30 p.m. - Friday evening winners (CBS)

Sunday, March 13

Championship

3:30 p.m. - Semifinal winners (CBS)

