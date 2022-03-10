Syracuse’s 88–79 loss to Duke Thursday ended Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim’s quest for his first-career ACC Championship trophy.

The loss also likely marked the end of the college careers of Buddy Boeheim, the ACC’s leading scorer (19.2 PPG), and graduate student Jimmy Boeheim, the sons of Jim and his wife of 25 years, Juli.

After anchoring the Orange for much of the season, the brothers Boeheim were unable to share the floor on Thursday after the ACC suspended Buddy, a first-team All-ACC selection in his senior season, for throwing a punch in Wednesday’s win over Florida State.

Immediately following Syracuse’s loss in Brooklyn, ESPN cameras captured a shot of a visibly emotional Juli Boeheim as she watched her husband and children share the floor together for possibly the last time.

Syracuse’s quarterfinal loss came at the end of a valiant showing from the Orange, led by Jimmy Boeheim’s 28 points. The 6’ 8” forward joined his father and younger brother prior to the start of the season after finishing his education at Cornell.

Syracuse’s hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament are all but non-existent following its exit in Brooklyn. But in the case of the Boeheim family, Thursday’s loss symbolized the end of something much bigger than the program’s road to March Madness.

More College Basketball Coverage:

For more on the Syracuse Orange, head over to All Syracuse.