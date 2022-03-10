Skip to main content
ACC Suspends Buddy Boeheim for Conference Tourney Quarterfinal vs. Duke After Punch

The ACC announced it suspended Buddy Boeheim for an apparent punch of Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes on Wednesday.

Boeheim wasn’t called for a foul for the punch, but Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim said after it should’ve been a flagrant foul.

Boeheim apologized after the game, saying he “was wrong to act out in frustration” and said he apologized to Wilkes personally.

Syracuse is scheduled to play No. 7 Duke on Thursday at the Barclays Center, and will have to do so without their best offensive player. Boeheim leads the team in scoring, averaging 19.3 points per game, while also grabbing 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. Boeheim has played in every game for Syracuse this season.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton also weighed in on the situation, admitting he wasn’t particularly mad at Buddy Boeheim and that he understands how the heat of the moment can impact a player’s decision making.

If Syracuse wins, Boeheim’s next game will be Friday in the conference tournament semifinals. However, if Syracuse loses, Boeheim’s season could be over as the Orange aren’t projected to make the Men’s NCAA Tournament.

