Duke Ends Syracuse's 51 Year Streak of Winning Seasons
Jimmy Boeheim Plays His Last Syracuse Game for Brother Buddy

The collegiate playing careers for brothers Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim came to an end on Thursday after they lost 88–79 to Duke in the ACC Tournament.

Buddy was not on the court on Thursday after he was suspended one game for an apparent punch of Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes during their Wednesday game. 

In Buddy’s absence, his older brother Jimmy stepped up against Duke. He played a full 40 minutes, dropping season highs of 28 points and six three-pointers.

Following the loss, Jimmy was in tears knowing that his college career had likely come to an end. In the post-game press conference, he admitted that he played for his brother today.

“I was playing for this kid today,” Boeheim said. “Just wanted to do everything I could to get him one more and to get our team one more.”

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, also Jimmy and Buddy’s father, reiterated his son’s statement saying, “Jimmy wanted to get his little brother another game.”

Unfortunately for the Boeheims, Syracuse will not play another game this season as they finish under .500 for the first time in Boeheim’s career as head coach. The Orange went 16–17 and will almost definitely miss the NCAA Tournament.

Despite that being the worst record of Boeheim’s career, he says it was the best season of his life because he got to coach his two sons.

“Well, I’ll tell you this: I think this is the best season I’ve ever had. I think that says enough,” Boeheim said. “It’s the best season I’ve ever had. That says it all. Sometimes you don’t have to say a lot.”

For more on the Syracuse Orange, head over to All Syracuse.

