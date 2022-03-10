Only four SEC teams played to kick off the SEC Tournament on Wednesday, but two completed comfortable victories.

First, Missouri rode a 40–28 second half to defeat Ole Miss 72–60 and advance to the second round. After, Vanderbilt blew past Georgia, holding the Bulldogs to 14 points after the first half, then dropping 51 in the second half for an 86–51 victory.

Both Missouri and Vanderbilt were the higher seed, keeping the SEC bracket chalk so far. On Thursday, the single-bye teams play, which is every team who finished No. 5 and below in the SEC standings.

Here is the updated SEC Tournament schedule after Wednesday’s games (all times Eastern):

Thursday, March 10

Second Round

12:00 p.m. - No. 9 Florida vs. No. 8 Texas A&M (SEC Network)

2:00 p.m. - No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 5 LSU (SEC Network)

6:00 p.m. - No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 South Carolina (SEC Network)

8:00 p.m. - No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 6 Alabama (SEC Network)

Friday, March 11

Quarterfinals

12:00 p.m. - No. 1 Auburn vs. Thursday 12:00 p.m. winner (ESPN)

2:00 p.m. - No 4. Arkansas vs. Thursday 2:00 p.m. winner (ESPN)

6:00 p.m. - No. 2 Tennessee vs. Thursday 6:00 p.m. winner (SEC Network)

8:00 p.m. - No. 3 Kentucky vs. Thursday 8:00 p.m. winner (SEC Network)

Saturday, March 12

Semifinals

1:00 p.m. - Friday afternoon winners (ESPN)

3:00 p.m. - Friday evening winners (ESPN)

Sunday, March 13

Championship

1:00 p.m. ET - Semifinal winners (ESPN)

