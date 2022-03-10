Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Virginia Tech Beats Clemson on Buzzer Beater in ACC Tournament to Boost Bubble Hopes

For bubble teams, every game is a fight for your March Madness life. Thanks to Darius Maddox, Virginia Tech's men's basketball team lives to see another night.

Maddox sent the Hokies into the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament by hitting a game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift Virginia Tech over Clemson in overtime on Wednesday. The clutch shot capped a wild back-and-forth contest that the Hokies desperately needed to keep their at-large hopes alive—especially after losing to the Tigers to end their regular season Saturday.

The Hokies led by nine with under four minutes to play in regulation, but Clemson ended the game on a 15–6 run and actually held the lead with under a minute to play after Hunter Tyson’s layup gave the Tigers a 64–63 lead. But Storm Murphy answered with a three-pointer on the next possession, followed by a jumper from PJ Hall to tie the game with eight seconds to play and force overtime.

SI Recommends

Neither side held a lead of more than three points during the extra period, and Clemson missed two free throws in the final 30 seconds to keep Virginia Tech within striking distance.

Maddox is a 53.1% shooter from deep this season, the highest percentage in the nation among players who averaged at least one three-point attempt per game. He finished the game with eight points off the bench, while Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma led all players with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Virginia Tech is firmly on the bubble, per Sports Illustrated bracketologist Kevin Sweeney, so avoiding a second straight loss to a mediocre Clemson team was a must to keep its at-large bid hopes alive. The win gives the Hokies a shot at Notre Dame, currently projected as a No. 11 seed, making Thursday night’s quarterfinal matchup a crucial opportunity for the Hokies to boost their resume.

More College Basketball:

YOU MAY LIKE

Rick Pitino
College Basketball

Rick Pitino, Iona Lose to Rider, Won't Appear in NCAA Tournament

Iona made the tournament last year as a No. 15 seed.

By Daniel Chavkin
West Virginia guard Malik Curry drives to the basket.
College Basketball

How the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tourney Bracket Looks After Wednesday

Can West Virginia keep the magic rolling against top-seeded Kansas?

By Zach Koons
rob manfred (3)
Play
MLB

MLB Is Risking the Entire Season as More Games Are Canceled

It’s only going to get harder for the players and owners to reach an agreement if they don’t do so soon.

By Stephanie Apstein
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on.
NFL

Woman Sues Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, Claims He Is Her Father

The lawsuit alleges that the Cowboys owner paid the plaintiff’s mother to keep the information confidential.

By Zach Koons
Brandon Ingram
NBA

Ingram Has Hamstring Injury, Will Miss at Least 7-10 Days

Ingram has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game vs. Orlando with the hamstring injury.

By Daniel Chavkin
Novak Djokovic looks down.
Tennis

Djokovic Out of Two U.S. Events Due to Vaccination Status

The 20-time Grand Slam winner is still unable to travel to the United States.

By Zach Koons
Buddy Boeheim
College Basketball

ACC Suspends Buddy Boeheim for Game vs. Duke After Punch

Boeheim will miss Thursday's game after he was seen punching a player in Syracuse’s win over Florida State.

By Daniel Chavkin
A mural of players adorns a wall behind a locked gate on the day pitchers and catcher were scheduled to report to camp at the New York Yankees spring training complex at George M. Steinbrenner Field Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Play
MLB

MLB Cancels More Games as Another Negotiation Deadline Passes

Competitive balance tax thresholds, minimum salary and the prospect of an international draft proved to be sticking points as talks rolled into Wednesday.

By Madeline Coleman