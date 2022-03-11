Eight teams were in action on Day 2 of the SEC tournament, with one game producing an overtime thriller and the final game producing an upset in true March Madness fashion.

First, Texas A&M’s Hassan Diarra converted a three-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining in overtime to secure an 83–80 win against Florida, extending the Aggies’ season one more day with another shot to compete for an SEC title.

Higher-seeded LSU jumped out to a blazing hot start in the first 12 minutes of its matchup with Missouri, then held on to secure the 76–68 victory.

Powered by a second-half surge, Mississippi State defeated South Carolina 73–51. And after trailing by double-digits at halftime, Vanderbilt overcame the deficit to upset second-seeded Alabama, 82–76, behind Scotty Pippen Jr’s. 25-point performance.

Here is the updated SEC Tournament schedule after Thursday’s games (all times Eastern):

Friday, March 11

Quarterfinals

12:00 p.m. — No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 8 Texas A&M 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)

2:00 p.m. — No 4. Arkansas vs. No. 5 LSU 2:00 p.m. (ESPN)

6:00 p.m. — No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Mississippi State 6:00 p.m. (SEC Network)

8:00 p.m. — No. 3 Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt 8:00 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, March 12

Semifinals

1:00 p.m. — Friday afternoon winners (ESPN)

3:00 p.m. — Friday evening winners (ESPN)

Sunday, March 13

Championship

1:00 p.m. ET — Semifinal winners (ESPN)

