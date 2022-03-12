Skip to main content
2022 Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament: Updated Bracket After Friday’s Games

Multiple No 1 seeds went down on Friday, and the story was much of the same in the Big East. No. 4 Creighton blew out No. 1 Providence in Madison Square Garden, cruising to an 85–58 victory. The Blue Jays will play in their second straight Big East Championship game, looking to win the title for the first time.

The later game was much closer, but No. 2 Villanova edged out No. 3 UConn in a tight one, 63–50. Jermaine Samuels led the way for the Wildcats, compiling 21 points and 12 rebounds, both team highs. But it was Brandon Slater who came away with the highlight block of the night.

Villanova will look to win its fifth Big East title in the last seven tournaments.

These two teams will play Saturday night for the automatic bid. During the season they met twice and both contest were won by the home team by double digits.

Here is the updated Big East tournament schedule after Friday’s games:

Saturday March 12

6:30 p.m. ET — No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 2 Villanova (Fox)

