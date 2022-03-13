Skip to main content
NCAAB
College Basketball

2022 NCAA Tournament: Here Are The Four Likely No. 1 Seeds Before Sunday’s Selection Show

Selection Sunday is finally here. At 6 p.m. ET, the selection committee will announce the field of 68 for the men’s NCAA tournament. 

While a handful of teams are teetering on the edge of the bubble, hoping to hear their school’s name announced on Sunday, a select group will be aspiring for much more this evening. Four programs in particular are looking to come in atop the rest as this year’s No. 1 seeds.

The final day of the conference tournaments is often filled with important games that help determine the four teams that will be on the top line heading into March Madness, but the No. 1 seeds seem pretty clear cut this year. 

Here’s a look at the likely No. 1’s ahead of Sunday’s selection show: Gonzaga (26–3, 13–1), Arizona (31–3, 18–2), Kansas (28–6, 14–4), Baylor (26–6, 14–4)

According to Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney, the four aforementioned programs have earned their spots on the No. 1 line. Gonzaga is projected to lead the West region, Arizona the South, Kansas the Midwest and Baylor the East.

Kentucky, Villanova, Tennessee, Auburn and Duke are among the teams most likely to be on the outside looking in at a No. 1 seed on Sunday evening.

For more bracketology, including analysis and predictions on the entire field of 68, check out the latest edition of SI’s Bracket Watch

