Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

Richmond Wins Atlantic-10 Championship, Steals NCAA Tournament Bid

Jacob Gilyard scored a game-high 26 points and Tyler Burton added 16 of his own as Richmond defeated Davidson 64–62 in Sunday’s Atlantic-10 title game to steal a bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Spiders, who entered play on Sunday afternoon needing a win to clinch a spot in the Big Dance, won their fourth game in as many days to send reverberations through the tournament bubble with the selection decisions just hours away.

Despite the loss, Davidson remains safely in the NCAA tournament, according to Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney.

So which at-large candidates could be affected by Richmond’s unexpected automatic bid?

Notre Dame is certainly one candidate. The Irish lost in the ACC quarterfinals to eventual champion Virginia Tech, and finished the season with only two Quadrant I victories, the least out of any bubble team heading into Sunday evening. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Indiana, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Wyoming all have four such wins. Fellow bubble candidates Michigan and Xavier have five, while Rutgers has six.

After a strong week at the SEC tournament that included victories over Florida, top-seeded Auburn and Arkansas, Texas A&M appeared to be right on the cusp of a tournament berth. The Aggies could certainly make the field still, even with their 15-point loss on Sunday afternoon to Tennessee in the SEC championship. If the Aggies were to make the field, it would be their first appearance under head coach Buzz Williams. They’ll be another one of the teams sweating it out now with the Richmond bid-steal.

Much like A&M, Oklahoma also made themselves a strong case during the last few weeks of the season. Under first-year head coach Porter Moser, the Sooners won their final three regular season games against Oklahoma State, West Virginia, and Kansas State, before upsetting AP No. 3 Baylor in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinal. 

Will the Quadrant I victory over a soon-to-be 1-seed in the NCAA tournament be enough to get the Sooners in the field?

There are questions abound heading into Sunday evening’s selections, but one thing’s for certain, Richmond just made things a lot more uncomfortable for teams sitting on the bubble.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 13, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) enters Barclays Center during the second quarter of a game against the New York Knicks.
NBA

Watch: Kyrie Irving Watches Courtside As Nets Beat Knicks in Barclays

Irving, who remains unvaccinated, has not played in Brooklyn this season.

By Jelani Scott
messi-ney
Soccer

Watch: Neymar, Messi Booed by PSG Fans at Home

The win over Bordeaux was the French side’s first match since blowing a 2–0 aggregate lead to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

By Associated Press
Arizona celebrating its Pac-12 title
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Welcome to Selection Sunday

Who’s in our projected men’s field of 68 as time runs out?

By Kevin Sweeney
Mets owner Steve Cohen.
MLB

Mets Owner Steve Cohen Comments on ‘Cohen Tax’

The billionaire owner of the Mets is unfazed by the league’s new surcharge.

By Mike McDaniel
Patrick Mahomes embraces his wife before a game.
Extra Mustard

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews Officially Married on Saturday

The Chiefs quarterback announced the occasion on Twitter.

By Daniel Chavkin
Image from iOS (1)
Wrestling

Report: WWE’s Scott Hall On Life Support After Surgery Complications

The 63-year-old developed complications after undergoing hip replacement surgery last week.

By Jelani Scott
sonny gray
MLB

Twins Land RHP Sonny Gray in Trade With Reds

Minnesota bolstered its rotation by landing two-time All-Star Sonny Gray in a deal with Cincinnati just before the start of spring training.

By Nick Selbe
Dec 13, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field.
Play
NFL

Report: Two NFC South Teams Make Offers for Deshaun Watson

The 26-year-old still faces 22 civil suits after a grand jury decided Friday there was not enough evidence to charge the quarterback.

By Jelani Scott