March Madness Brackets: Expert Predictions for the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament

Who will get to Minneapolis and cut down the nets? Our writers reveal their round-by-round picks.
March Madness is upon us, and for the first time, that branding will be officially used in conjunction with the women’s NCAA tournament. But predicting the chaos that will unfold on the court is difficult—which is why we’re here to help. 

Now that the women’s field of 68 is set (also a first, after the bracket expanded from 64 this year), Sports Illustrated’s writers and editors are making their picks for each round of the tourney, all the way to the Final Four in Minneapolis. Will Stanford repeat? Can South Carolina complete an entire season of being No. 1? And what should we make of UConn, finally healthy?

Below are our expert brackets.

The women’s national championship trophy

Last year, the confetti fell on Stanford for the first time since 1992.

Ben Pickman

Ben Pickman’s expert bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Pickman’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, Indiana, Michigan
Pickman’s champ: South Carolina

Emma Baccellieri

Women’s NCAA tournament expert bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Baccellieri’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, NC State, Louisville
Baccellieri’s champ: South Carolina

Wilton Jackson

Wilton Jackson’s expert bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Jackson’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Baylor
Jackson’s champ: South Carolina

Elizabeth Swinton

Elizabeth Swinton’s expert bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Swinton’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Louisville
Swinton’s champ: UConn

Lia Assimakopoulos

Lia Assimakopoulos’s expert bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Assimakopoulos’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Baylor
Assimakopoulos’s champ: South Carolina

Kevin Sweeney

Kevin Sweeney’s expert bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Sweeney’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Baylor
Sweeney’s champ: South Carolina

Molly Geary

Molly Geary’s expert bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Geary’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, UConn, Baylor
Geary’s champ: South Carolina

