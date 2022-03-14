Who will get to Minneapolis and cut down the nets? Our writers reveal their round-by-round picks.

March Madness is upon us, and for the first time, that branding will be officially used in conjunction with the women’s NCAA tournament. But predicting the chaos that will unfold on the court is difficult—which is why we’re here to help.

Now that the women’s field of 68 is set (also a first, after the bracket expanded from 64 this year), Sports Illustrated’s writers and editors are making their picks for each round of the tourney, all the way to the Final Four in Minneapolis. Will Stanford repeat? Can South Carolina complete an entire season of being No. 1? And what should we make of UConn, finally healthy?

Below are our expert brackets.

Last year, the confetti fell on Stanford for the first time since 1992. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Ben Pickman

Pickman’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, Indiana, Michigan

Pickman’s champ: South Carolina

Emma Baccellieri

Baccellieri’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, NC State, Louisville

Baccellieri’s champ: South Carolina

Wilton Jackson

Jackson’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Baylor

Jackson’s champ: South Carolina

Elizabeth Swinton

Swinton’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Louisville

Swinton’s champ: UConn

Lia Assimakopoulos

Assimakopoulos’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Baylor

Assimakopoulos’s champ: South Carolina

Kevin Sweeney

Sweeney’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Baylor

Sweeney’s champ: South Carolina

Molly Geary

Geary’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, UConn, Baylor

Geary’s champ: South Carolina

More March Madness Coverage:

• Women’s NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown

• What We Learned From Women’s Conference Tourneys

• SI’s 2021–22 Women’s All-Americans