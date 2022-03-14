March Madness Brackets: Expert Predictions for the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament
March Madness is upon us, and for the first time, that branding will be officially used in conjunction with the women’s NCAA tournament. But predicting the chaos that will unfold on the court is difficult—which is why we’re here to help.
Now that the women’s field of 68 is set (also a first, after the bracket expanded from 64 this year), Sports Illustrated’s writers and editors are making their picks for each round of the tourney, all the way to the Final Four in Minneapolis. Will Stanford repeat? Can South Carolina complete an entire season of being No. 1? And what should we make of UConn, finally healthy?
Below are our expert brackets.
Ben Pickman
Pickman’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, Indiana, Michigan
Pickman’s champ: South Carolina
Emma Baccellieri
Baccellieri’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, NC State, Louisville
Baccellieri’s champ: South Carolina
Wilton Jackson
Jackson’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Baylor
Jackson’s champ: South Carolina
SI Recommends
Elizabeth Swinton
Swinton’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Louisville
Swinton’s champ: UConn
Lia Assimakopoulos
Assimakopoulos’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Baylor
Assimakopoulos’s champ: South Carolina
Kevin Sweeney
Sweeney’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Baylor
Sweeney’s champ: South Carolina
Molly Geary
Geary’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, UConn, Baylor
Geary’s champ: South Carolina
More March Madness Coverage:
• Women’s NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown
• What We Learned From Women’s Conference Tourneys
• SI’s 2021–22 Women’s All-Americans