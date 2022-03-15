Last year Montverde (Fla.) Academy knocked off Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Air, Kan.) in the GEICO Nationals championship game, 62-52, now the Buffaloes are back, this time boasting a No. 1 seed and riding an 18-game winning streak.

Sunrise Christian, ranked No. 1 overall in the SB Live/SI Power 25 basketball rankings, leads the eight-team field which is set to run Mar. 31-April 2 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

In addition to the Buffaloes, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) takes the No. 2 seed, Montverde Academy takes the No. 3 seed, Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) takes the No. 4 seed, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) checks in with the No. 5 seed, AZ Compass Prep takes the No. 6 seed, La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) is seeded at No. 7 and Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) checks in with the No. 8 seed.

More than 15 players represented in the SI99 basketball rankings for 2022 will suit up at GEICO Nationals this year.

Sunrise Christian knocked off IMG Academy last month to claim the NIBC title, led by Mark Mitchell, a Duke commit, and Gradey Dick, a Kansas commit.

Check out the full schedule below:

March 31 (All games on ESPNU)

Noon ET: No. 5 Oak Hill Academy vs. No. 4 Link Academy

2 p.m. ET: No. 6 AZ Compass Prep vs. No. 3 Montverde Academy

4 p.m. ET: No. 7 La Lumiere vs. No. 2 IMG Academy

6 p.m. ET: No. 8 Prolific Prep vs. No. 1 Sunrise Christian Academy

April 1 (All games on ESPN 2)

2:30 p.m. ET: AZ Compass/Montverde Academy Winner vs. La Lumiere/IMG Academy Winner

4:30 p.m. ET: Oak Hill Academy/Link Academy Winner vs. Prolific Prep/Sunrise Christian Winner

April 2 (ESPN)

Noon ET: Championship game