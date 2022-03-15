Top QB recruit Arch Manning will make return visits to Georgia and Texas this month as he continues to weigh his college options, 247Sports reported Monday.

Ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2023, Manning will head to UGA on March 19 before heading to Austin on March 24. The five-star recruit previously visited both schools last summer before returning in the fall during the season.

The visits will be the first of the new year for Manning, who is the son of Cooper Manning, a nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson to Archie.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the much sought-after prospect narrowed his choices down to the final six. Georgia, Texas and Alabama are considered his favorites while Florida, LSU and Ole Miss round out the list.

Manning is entering his senior season at New Orleans’ Isidore Newman School, where the soon-to-be four-year starter has recorded 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns, and another 749 yards rushing and 19 TDs.

