Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Football

Report: Top 2023 Recruit Arch Manning Visiting Georgia, Texas This Month

Top QB recruit Arch Manning will make return visits to Georgia and Texas this month as he continues to weigh his college options, 247Sports reported Monday.

Ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2023, Manning will head to UGA on March 19 before heading to Austin on March 24. The five-star recruit previously visited both schools last summer before returning in the fall during the season.

The visits will be the first of the new year for Manning, who is the son of Cooper Manning, a nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson to Archie. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Earlier this month, it was reported that the much sought-after prospect narrowed his choices down to the final six. Georgia, Texas and Alabama are considered his favorites while Florida, LSU and Ole Miss round out the list.

Manning is entering his senior season at New Orleans’ Isidore Newman School, where the soon-to-be four-year starter has recorded 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns, and another 749 yards rushing and 19 TDs.

More Football Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

March 14, 2022: Eagles center Jason Kelce signs national anthem prior to the 76ers’ game against the Nuggets in Philadelphia.
NFL

Watch: Eagles’ Jason Kelce Sings National Anthem For Charity

Kelce agreed to the performance as part of a fundraising effort for former teammate Connor Barwin’s foundation.

By Jelani Scott
Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa stands with his hands on his hips.
Extra Mustard

Arizona’s Kriisa Reveals Nasty Photo of Ankle Injury Ahead of NCAA Tourney

The Wildcats guard is still hoping to play in the Big Dance.

By Zach Koons
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Gisele Bundchen smiles after a game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Gisele Bündchen Comments On Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement Announcement

The quarterback’s wife weighed in on his return to Tampa Bay.

By Zach Koons
free-agent-grades-haason-reddick-mitch-trubisky
Play
NFL

2022 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major signings as they happen. J.C. Jackson, Mitch Trubisky, Carlton Davis, Haason Reddick, Alex Cappa, De’Vondre Campbell, Christian Kirk, C.J. Uzomah and more.

By Conor Orr
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Report: Jets Land Former Bengals TE CJ Uzomah On Three-Year Deal

The seven-year pro logged his best season in 2021 and played a pivotal role in Cincinnati’s run to Super Bowl LVI.

By Jelani Scott
Razor Ramon (Scott Hall) wrestles the 1-2-3 Kid (Sean Waltman) in 1996
Play
Wrestling

Wrestling Great Scott Hall Dies After Surgery Complications

The man known as Razor Ramon was part of a select group of performers to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Bills brought in Mitch Trubisky to finish the game against Washington; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams;
Play
NFL

MAQB: Why the Steelers Selected Trubisky as Big Ben’s Successor

Pittsburgh is giving the former No. 2 pick a second shot to succeed as an NFL starter. Plus, why the Jaguars and Chargers feel comfortable about their free agent expenditures, the Bengals’ and Bills’ big men commitments and more.

By Albert Breer