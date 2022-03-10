Skip to main content
Report: Alabama Surgeon Not Worried About John Metchie, Jameson Williams Rehab

Former Alabama wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III are entering the NFL draft following torn ACLs last year. However, University of Alabama team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said they are rehabbing well so far.

“They’re both doing really well,” Cain said, via The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “I don’t expect either Jameson or John Metchie to have trouble with their knees. Once they recover and get past (the injury) to get back on the field, I don’t expect it to affect their career.”

Both Metchie and Williams made a strong impression on NFL scouts while they were on the field. Metchie played in 13 games last season, recording 96 catches for 1142 yards and eight touchdowns before going down in the SEC Championship Game.

Williams caught 79 passes for 1572 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games, but suffered his injury during the National Championship Game in January.

Despite the injuries happening later in the season, Cain has been encouraged by the rate of recovery for both players.

“They’ve recovered quickly,” Cain said. “Both already have really good muscle strength and good function. If you see them walking around, you wouldn’t know they ever had surgery at this point.”

Cain didn’t say how he thinks NFL teams will approach the idea of drafting players recovering from serious injuries, but he doesn’t have any reservations about either player this year or in the future.

“Each team has their own risk tolerance for ACLs,” Cain said. “My expectation is both guys will look really good by the time they go to camp in July or August. I think both of them will be ready to play, but each team has their own process.”

Williams is No. 23 on SI’s Kevin Hanson’s Big Board, while Metchie comes in at No. 67.

