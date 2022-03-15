What Channel Is TruTV for FIOS, DISH, DirecTV, Spectrum, Xfinity? How to Watch March Madness Games on Network

It's a March tradition unlike any other: finding truTV on your dial.

The AT&T WarnerMedia property has been one of the four networks—along with CBS, TBS and TNT—to broadcast the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for over a decade, and that distinction has long been the channel’s calling card for the masses (with all due respect to Impractical Jokers and Tacoma FD).

Relative to some of the more well-known channels that carry March Madness games, not many people know which channel truTV is on their provider by heart. Look no further—your answers lie here:

Provider Channel (SD/HD) AT&T UVerse 164/1164 FIOS 183/683 DISH 242 DirecTV 246 Spectrum Varies by location Xfinity Varies by location

Further, truTV is carried by several cord-cutting options, including YouTube TV, Hulu Plus and Sling TV. Every March Madness game can also be streamed for free on the NCAA website.

Of the 32 first-round games, eight of them will be broadcast on truTV. With this handy guide, now you won't miss a single one.

