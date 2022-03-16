Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

Reports: Xavier Parts Ways With Coach Travis Steele After Four Seasons

Xavier and men’s basketball coach Travis Steele have agreed to mutually part ways after four seasons, according to Rick Broering of 247Sports. CBS Sports’s Jon Rothstein is also reporting the news.

The timing of the move is curious. On Tuesday, the Musketeers—a No. 2 seed in the NIT—beat Cleveland State 72–68. They advanced to face the winner of Wednesday’s Florida vs. Iona game in Gainesville.

Steele was promoted to head coach in 2018 after working as an assistant under coaches Sean Miller and Chris Mack. He began his tenure with the program as director of basketball operations in 2008 before being promoted to assistant coach in ’09. Steele was named associated head coach in 2015.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

As leader of the Musketeers, Steele was 70–50 with a 31–37 Big East record. This year’s NIT bid was the second during his time leading the program. He never led the team to the NCAA tournament.

Interestingly, his predecessor Mack is available after being fired by Louisville in January. He is the school’s career leader in wins with 215, capped by the 2017–18 season in which the team won the Big East regular season crown at 15–3 in conference play.

The Xavier program is a proud one, with 28 NCAA tournament appearances and three trips to the Elite Eight since 2004. Its coaching vacancy should attract plenty of attention.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

PeterKiss
Play
NCAA Betting

March Madness First Four Bets: Notre Dame vs. Rutgers, Bryant vs. Wright State

Bets and analysis for Wednesday’s games, which will round our the field of 64.

By Kyle Wood
LJ Cryer playing for Baylor.
Play
College Basketball

Baylor Leading Scorer Will Miss First Weekend of Tourney

It’s still possible the guard could appear in a game later in the tournament.

By Joseph Salvador
Close-up of former NFL player and radio host Mike Golic.
Extra Mustard

Mike Golic, Jessica Smetana Announce Name of New Show Ahead of Debut

“Golic and Smetty” will premiere on Tuesday.

By Zach Koons
HAMILTON Lewis Team AMG Mercedes behind juice car F1 FIA Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi 2021
Play
Racing

FIA Adjusts Safety Car Rules After Abu Dhabi GP Controversy

The updated regulations included a change for lapped cars, a sticking point from last year’s season finale.

By Madeline Coleman
Suzuki
Play
MLB

Report: Cubs, Seiya Suzuki Agree to Five-Year Deal

The Japanese outfielder reportedly signed a deal worth $85 million.

By Wilton Jackson
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
2022 NFL draft experience exhibit at Super Bowl LVI.
Play
NFL

The Entire 2022 NFL Draft Order Is Now Officially Set

Here’s how next month’s draft will look.

By Dan Lyons
Kevin Kiermaier and Freddie Freeman
Play
MLB

Freddie Freeman to the Rays? Tampa Players Say It’s Possible

Can this shallow-pocketed franchise really outbid the big spenders for the 2020 NL MVP?

By Stephanie Apstein