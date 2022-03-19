Andy Enfield Calls Out Officiating After Trojans’ First-Round Exit

USC endured a heart-breaking loss on Friday, falling to Miami 68-66 in the Round of 64. However, Trojans coach Andy Enfield believes the Hurricanes benefitted from a bad call.

In a tie game with three seconds left, Miami guard Charlie Moore drew a foul on a borderline call near the basket.

Moore went to the free throw line and drained both shots, which would prove to be the difference in the game.

Enfield believes the foul was just good defense.

“It was very clear,” Enfield said, via ESPN’s David M. Hale. “I don't know what they discussed or didn't discuss. I don't know how you missed that call in a crucial part of the game in the NCAA tournament. It wasn't even close.”

USC was down 11 at halftime, but made a furious run to tie it not long into the second half. From there, the two sides went back-and-forth before Moore sealed the game for Miami.

Had there not been a whistle, the Trojans would have gotten the ball back, but probably forced overtime unless a miracle happened.

“It was a one-point game,” he said. “It should've been our ball, and they gave it back to Miami. It was the wrong call.”

Despite the loss, Enfield was happy with USC’s fight in the second half.

“The call was made, and unfortunately, we were one possession short,” he said. “When you're talking about a one-possession game, it's very disappointing to lose like that, but they fought back and gave it their best shot.”

