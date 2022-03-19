After becoming the first transgender athlete to win a Division I national championship on Thursday, University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas tied for fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle at the NCAA swimming championships.

Stanford junior Taylor Ruck set a McAuley Aquatic Center record with a 1:41.12 time to win the national championship. Her time was a little over two seconds behind Missy Franklin’s NCAA record that she set in 2015.

“There’s been chatter about Lia being here, but I just try to zone everything out. I was excited to be able to race someone who goes so fast,” Ruck told ESPN after the race.

Thomas will swim in her final event on Saturday as she will compete in the 100-yard freestyle. She is not considered to be a favorite to win the event.

