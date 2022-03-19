Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College

Lia Thomas Finishes Fifth in 200-Yard Final at NCAA Swimming Championships

After becoming the first transgender athlete to win a Division I national championship on Thursday, University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas tied for fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle at the NCAA swimming championships.

Stanford junior Taylor Ruck set a McAuley Aquatic Center record with a 1:41.12 time to win the national championship. Her time was a little over two seconds behind Missy Franklin’s NCAA record that she set in 2015.

“There’s been chatter about Lia being here, but I just try to zone everything out. I was excited to be able to race someone who goes so fast,” Ruck told ESPN after the race.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Thomas will swim in her final event on Saturday as she will compete in the 100-yard freestyle. She is not considered to be a favorite to win the event.

More Sports Illustrated Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

baylor-newsletter
College Basketball

There’s Plenty of Madness Left As Men’s Tourney Enters Round of 32

By Kevin Sweeney
Stanford’s Fran Belibi attempts to block a shot in Friday’s win over Montana State.
Extra Mustard

Belibi’s Wild Play Keys Stanford’s Blowout Win Over Montana State

The Stanford forward made a ridiculous coast-to-coast play in a blowout first round win for the Cardinal.

By Mike McDaniel
Nick Castellanos hits a ball in the air.
MLB

Report: Phillies Sign Nick Castellanos to Five-Year Deal

Philadelphia has now signed two outfielders in the past three days to boost its offense.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kenley Jansen sets to throw a pitch.
MLB

Braves Sign Former Dodger Kenley Jansen to One-Year Deal

Atlanta adds the former All-Star closer to its title defense.

By Daniel Chavkin
A detailed view of a NCAA March Madness logo
Play
Extra Mustard

No Perfect Men’s NCAA Tourney Brackets Remain on Most Major Sites

Zero perfect brackets are left on several major websites for the 2022 NCAA tournament.

By Mike McDaniel
John Clayton interviews Anquan Boldin.
NFL

NFL World Reacts to Death of Longtime Reporter John Clayton

The former ESPN reporter and longtime NFL writer died at the age of 67.

By Mike McDaniel
John Clayton reports for ESPN
Media

Former ESPN NFL Reporter John Clayton Dies at 67

The football expert had most recently been working for a Seattle radio station covering the Seahawks.

By Daniel Chavkin
Rev. Al Sharpton
Play
NBA

Al Sharpton Vows to Not ‘Let People Forget About’ Robert Sarver Probe

The NBA launched an investigation into the Suns owner following a news report that detailed extensive accounts of racist and misogynistic behavior by him.

By Howard Beck