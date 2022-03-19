Although Friday’s slate of games delivered fewer upsets than Thursday’s schedule, March Madness was still alive and well on the final day of the first round. The final 16 teams claimed their spot in this weekend’s second round, setting up a Sunday that promises to bring excitement.

As the second round gets underway, here is the set of games that will finish out the round of 32 on Sunday. All times are in ET.

West Region:

5:15 p.m. - No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State (CBS)

7:10 p.m. - No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame (TBS)

East Region:

8:40 p.m. - No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas (TNT)

South Region

12:10 p.m. - No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Houston (CBS)

2:40 p.m. - No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Ohio State (CBS)

9:40 p.m. - No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 TCU (TBS)

Midwest Region:

6:10 p.m. - No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa State (TNT)

7:45 p.m. - No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.)

Teams that win their games on Sunday will advance to the Sweet 16, which begins next Thursday, March 24.

