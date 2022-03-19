Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
Mattress Mack's Millon Dollar March Madness Bet on the Verge of Doom
Mattress Mack's Millon Dollar March Madness Bet on the Verge of Doom

Sunday’s Second Round Schedule of NCAA Tournament Games Released

Although Friday’s slate of games delivered fewer upsets than Thursday’s schedule, March Madness was still alive and well on the final day of the first round. The final 16 teams claimed their spot in this weekend’s second round, setting up a Sunday that promises to bring excitement.

As the second round gets underway, here is the set of games that will finish out the round of 32 on Sunday. All times are in ET.

West Region: 

  • 5:15 p.m. - No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State (CBS)
  • 7:10 p.m. - No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame (TBS)

East Region:

  • 8:40 p.m. - No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas (TNT)
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

South Region

  • 12:10 p.m. - No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Houston (CBS)
  • 2:40 p.m. - No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Ohio State (CBS)
  • 9:40 p.m. - No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 TCU (TBS)

Midwest Region:

  • 6:10 p.m. - No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa State (TNT)
  • 7:45 p.m. - No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.)

Teams that win their games on Sunday will advance to the Sweet 16, which begins next Thursday, March 24.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

bundesliga-ref
Soccer

Bundesliga Match Abandoned After Ref Struck By Beer Cup

The incident caused Friday’s game between Bochum and Borussia Mönchengladbach to be called off in the 71st minute.

By Associated Press
coach-k-tom-izzo
College Basketball

Duke, Michigan State Gearing Up for Coaching Collision Course

Both Tom Izzo and Coach K’s squads are ready for the second-round clash of Hall of Fame coaches.

By Jason Jordan
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after fouling out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Report: Carlos Correa to Sign Record-Breaking Deal With Twins

The former Astros shortstop inked a three-year contract that would make him the highest-paid infielder by annual average salary in MLB history.

By Marcus Krum
lia thomas
College

Lia Thomas Finishes Fifth in 200-Yard Final at NCAA Championships

Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win a national championship in the 500-yard freestyle on Thursday.

By Mike McDaniel
baylor-newsletter
College Basketball

There’s Plenty of Madness Left As Men’s Tourney Enters Round of 32

By Kevin Sweeney
Stanford’s Fran Belibi attempts to block a shot in Friday’s win over Montana State.
Extra Mustard

Belibi’s Wild Play Keys Stanford’s Blowout Win Over Montana State

The Stanford forward made a ridiculous coast-to-coast play in a blowout first round win for the Cardinal.

By Mike McDaniel
Nick Castellanos hits a ball in the air.
MLB

Report: Phillies Sign Nick Castellanos to Five-Year Deal

Philadelphia has now signed two outfielders in the past three days to boost its offense.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kenley Jansen sets to throw a pitch.
MLB

Braves Sign Former Dodger Kenley Jansen to One-Year Deal

Atlanta adds the former All-Star closer to its title defense.

By Daniel Chavkin