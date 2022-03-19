Skip to main content
March Madness Moments Tip Off on Today's SI Feed
Princeton Upsets Kentucky, Advances to Round of 32 in NCAA Women’s Tournament

Abby Meyers and No. 11 Princeton were locked in the moment they took the court against No. 6 Kentucky—the defending Southeastern Conference champion—in first round action of the NCAA women’s tournament in the Bridgeport region.

Meyers, the Ivy League Player of the Year, finished with a career-high 29 points that included going 9-of-11 from the free throw line as the Tigers upset the Wildcats, 69-64, behind a dominant performance to earn their 18th consecutive win of the season.

While many considered Saturday’s matchup one that could lead to a possible upset, the Wildcats entered the game with one of the nation’s most explosive scorers: Rhyne Howard. However, in the opening period, Howard left the game and was evaluated for an injury.

Kentucky never led in the final three quarters of the game. Howard, who returned later in the game, led the Wildcats with 17 points and eight rebounds in Kentucky’s loss and her final collegiate basketball game.

In a matter of two days, both Kentucky’s men and women’s teams have lost in the opening rounds. The men’s team lost to No. 15 Saint Peter’s on Thursday. Come Saturday, the Wildcats became the first program to see both their men’s and women’s program lose their opening round NCAA tournament game vs a double-digit seed in the same year since Florida in 2002.

Princeton will now face No. 3 Indiana in the round of 32 action. 

sean miller
Play
College Basketball

Sean Miller Reportedly Returns As Xavier Basketball Coach

Miller previously spent a total of eight seasons with Xavier.

By Wilton Jackson
Max Verstappen, 2022 Bahrain GP qualifying
Racing

FIA: ‘Human Error’ to Blame With Abu Dhabi GP, Results ‘Valid’

With the 2022 Formula One season-opener kicking off on Sunday, the governing body puts the controversial ’21 Abu Dhabi GP to bed, reaffirms Verstappen’s victory.

By Madeline Coleman
Armando Bacot jumps in celebration after beating Baylor
Play
College Basketball

UNC Thrills, Teeters and Triumphs in First No. 1 Seed Knockout

The defending men’s champs are out after a bizarre game saw Baylor nearly finish off a monumental comeback.

By Jeremy Woo
Matthew Stafford throws a pass
Play
NFL

Report: Rams Sign Stafford to Four-Year Contract Extension

Los Angeles is keeping their quarterback around for a long time.

By Daniel Chavkin
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) in action against Houston Texans during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
NFL

Report: Browns Sign Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett

Cleveland has found its backup quarterback for new starter Deshaun Watson.

By Mike McDaniel
Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5)
Play
NFL

Report: Browns QB Case Keenum Traded to Bills

The quarterback will now backup Josh Allen.

By Madison Williams
Baylor men’s basketball players gather for a huddle.
Play
Extra Mustard

Absurd NCAAT Stat Going Viral After ’21 Champ Baylor’s Loss

The last few tournaments have been tough for defending champions.

By Zach Koons
Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga talks with Miami Hurricanes guard Charlie Moore (3) against the Southern California Trojans during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Play
College Basketball

Miami’s Journeyman Charlie Moore Found the Perfect Home in the End

The sixth-year senior’s bond with Miami coach Jim Larrañaga has helped him flourish.

By Jason Jordan