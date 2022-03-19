Former Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller has reportedly agreed to a deal to return as Xavier’s basketball coach, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Miller spent a total of eight seasons with the Musketeers, three as an assistant (2001 to ’04) and five as the head coach from 2004 to ’09. He led the team to an Elite Eight appearance in the 2007 to ’08 season.

Earlier on Saturday, Miller—who was fired from Arizona last spring following a lingering NCAA investigation into the program—was a potential candidate for both Xavier and South Carolina’s coaching vacancies, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Miller ultimately chose the Musketeers over the Gamecocks. Miller guided Xavier to a 120–47 record while leading the program to four NCAA tournament appearances in five years. That stretch includes the Elite Eight appearance and a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2008 to ’09 season.

Miller has recorded 422 wins and posted a 73% win percentage for his career as a head coach.

