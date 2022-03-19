Report: Sean Miller, Xavier Agree to Deal to Return As Musketeers Coach
Former Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller has reportedly agreed to a deal to return as Xavier’s basketball coach, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.
Miller spent a total of eight seasons with the Musketeers, three as an assistant (2001 to ’04) and five as the head coach from 2004 to ’09. He led the team to an Elite Eight appearance in the 2007 to ’08 season.
Earlier on Saturday, Miller—who was fired from Arizona last spring following a lingering NCAA investigation into the program—was a potential candidate for both Xavier and South Carolina’s coaching vacancies, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Miller ultimately chose the Musketeers over the Gamecocks. Miller guided Xavier to a 120–47 record while leading the program to four NCAA tournament appearances in five years. That stretch includes the Elite Eight appearance and a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2008 to ’09 season.
SI Recommends
Miller has recorded 422 wins and posted a 73% win percentage for his career as a head coach.
More College Basketball Coverage:
- Baylor Becomes First 1-Seed Eliminated in 2022 With Upset Loss to No. 8 North Carolina
- March Madness Faced a Gender Reckoning. Now Everyone Gets a Pasta Station-but What Else?
- Duke Must Find Answers to Send Coach K Out on Top
- John Calipari Issues Second Apology to Kentucky Fans After Loss to Saint Peter’s