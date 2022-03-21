Skip to main content
Watch: Miami’s Jim Larrañaga Celebrates With Team After Second Round Upset of Auburn

No. 10 Miami (Fla.) stormed its way into the Sweet 16 with a comfortable upset win over No. 2 Auburn on Sunday night. 

After the Hurricanes booked their spot in the next round, coach Jim Larrañaga celebrated by busting out some dance moves with his players.

Video from Miami’s locker room emerged shortly after the program’s 79–61 victory on Sunday of the 72-year-old coach getting down with some help from center Rodney Miller Jr. Take a look:

When he wasn’t too busy dancing, Larrañaga was busy taking playful jabs during his postgame press conference. The Miami coach joked that he was motivated to pull off the upset after seeing former Auburn star Charles Barkley promise to take his shirt off if the Tigers won.

“I listened to Charles Barkley tell the CBS crew that if Auburn won, he’d take off his shirt. And I thought to myself, no one wants to see that, Chuck,” Larrañaga said, per CBS Sports.

Larrañaga’s Hurricanes dominated throughout Sunday’s game, never trailing on their way to the upset. Miami held Auburn to just 30.4% shooting from the field and forced 13 turnovers, while having four different players of their own score in double figures.

After knocking off No. 7 USC in the first round on Friday, Larrañaga will try to keep the momentum rolling in the Sweet 16. Miami will take on No. 11 Iowa State, who beat No. 3 Wisconsin earlier in the afternoon.

