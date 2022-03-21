Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
NCAAM Tournament Headlines Round of 32
NCAAM Tournament Headlines Round of 32

No. 10 Miami Never Trails, Upsets No. 2 Auburn to Punch Ticket to Sweet 16

In what’s already become an upset-laden men’s NCAA tournament, No. 10 Miami (Fla.) became the latest to join in on the madness, downing No. 2 Auburn 79–61 on Sunday night.

The Hurricanes scored the first basket of the game and never trailed on their way to victory in the second round Midwest Region matchup. Jim Larrañaga’s team led by just one point at half but turned on the jets in the final 20 minutes, outscoring the Tigers 46–29 in the second half.

Miami was led on offense by Isaiah Wong and Kameron McGusty, who poured in 21 points and 20 points, respectively. Sixth-year senior Charlie Moore did a little bit of everything in the win, tallying 15 points, eight assists and nine rebounds.

Although the Canes’ offense was sharp, the team’s defensive effort was the driving force behind the win. Miami played stifling defense throughout the contest, holding Auburn to just 30.4% shooting from the field and forcing 13 turnovers. Tigers star and highly-touted NBA prospect Jabari Smith scored just 10 points on 3-of-16 shooting in the loss. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After an opening round victory over No. 7 USC, Miami punched its ticket into the Sweet 16 with Sunday night’s win. Awaiting the ACC program is No. 11 Iowa State, which pulled off a second-straight upset of its own over No. 3 Wisconsin earlier in the afternoon.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers

YOU MAY LIKE

Paolo Banchero playing for Duke.
Play
College Basketball

Paolo Banchero Calls Out Apparent Duke Disrespect

The Blue Devils forward says people didn’t think the team would make it past the first weekend.

By Joseph Salvador
Paolo Banchero high fives Coach K
Play
College Basketball

Championship Approach Paying Off for Young Duke Team

Coach K’s Blue Devils are treating every game like it’s for the title. On Sunday, that helped them survive MSU.

By Jason Jordan
American tennis player Taylor Fritz fist pumps during the first set of a match.
Tennis

Fritz Snaps Nadal’s 20-Match Win Streak at Indian Wells

The 24-year-old American downed the 21-time Grand Slam champion in the final of the BNB Paribas Open.

By Associated Press
Colin Kaepernick while playing for the 49ers.
NFL

Kaepernick Plans Workout With Saints Receiver

The former 49ers quarterback continues to look for workouts with current NFL players.

By Joseph Salvador
Jerome Tang coaching with Scott Drew.
Play
College Basketball

Report: Kansas State Hires Baylor Associate HC Jerome Tang

The Longtime Bears coach has reportedly agreed to become the next head coach at Kansas State.

By Mike McDaniel
Steph Curry prepares to shoot a basketball.
NBA

Steph Curry Optimistic About Potential Return for Playoffs

The Warriors star hasn’t played since leaving Wednesday’s game against the Celtics.

By Zach Koons
March Madness logo.
Play
Extra Mustard

No More Perfect March Madness Brackets Remain

Texas’ win over Utah put the final nail in the coffin.

By Joseph Salvador
South Dakota women’s basketball players celebrate in a huddle.
College Basketball

South Dakota Stuns No. 2 Baylor for Another Second-Round Upset

The Coyotes are headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

By Associated Press