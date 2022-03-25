Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

Ohio State Star Forward E.J. Liddell Announces Decision to Enter NBA Draft

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell officially announced his intention to enter the 2022 NBA draft on Friday.

“I am going to start this off by thanking Buckeye Nation,” Liddell wrote on Twitter. “These past three years have given me some of the best moments of my life. Being able to have the fans back at Schott made this year extra fun!” 

Liddell’s decision means he is forgoing his senior season in favor of the NBA. He had his best season in 2021-22, averaging 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds in 32 games.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He also made sure to shout out Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, who brought Liddell to Columbus in 2019 as a four-star recruit and top 50 overall, per 247Sports.

“Choosing to play for Coach Holtmann has been the best decision for me it only as a player but as a person. Thank you for believing in me Coach. To our trainers, managers and the rest of our coaching staff, I appreciate you all for allowing me to carry on the great traditions and culture of being a Buckeye. Most importantly thank you God for everything. Without you none of this would have been possible.”

Earlier this month, Liddell was named to the first-team All-Big Ten and to the Big Ten’s All-Defensive Team. His final game with the Buckeyes came in the Round of 32 vs. Villanova, when he totaled 17 points and six rebounds for Ohio State.

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
NFL

Watch: Watson’s Entire Introductory Press Conference With Browns

The quarterback still faces 22 active civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and harassment.

By Jelani Scott
Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Malik Chavis (4) gestures after a defensive stop during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
College Football

Outback Bowl to Change Name to ‘Tampa Bay Bowl’

Outback had been the presenting sponsor of the event since 1996.

By Mike McDaniel
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54)
NFL

Ravens Reportedly Interested in All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner

The eight-time Pro Bowler was recently released by Seattle after 10 seasons.

By Wilton Jackson
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia attack
Racing

Saudi Arabian GP Will Go on Despite Nearby Missile Attack

A spokesperson for the Houthis rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack with missiles.

By Madeline Coleman
Four baseballs sitting on the field.
Extra Mustard

Rachel Balkovec Shares Photo of Spring Training Injury

The Tampa Tarpons skipper will take some time off while she recovers.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (12) makes an interception against Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Cornerbacks

Cincinnati standout Ahmad Gardner appears to have tightened his grip on the CB1 spot, while Derek Stingley Jr. could turn around his draft stock at LSU's pro day.

By Kevin Hanson
Deshaun Watson
NFL

An Inside Look at the Deshaun Watson Cases

A bonus episode of the MMQB NFL Podcast, with Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times.

By John Gonzalez
Sep 7, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Wrigley Field.
MLB

The Cubs Are Better Than You Think

By Matt Martell