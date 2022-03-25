Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell officially announced his intention to enter the 2022 NBA draft on Friday.

“I am going to start this off by thanking Buckeye Nation,” Liddell wrote on Twitter. “These past three years have given me some of the best moments of my life. Being able to have the fans back at Schott made this year extra fun!”

Liddell’s decision means he is forgoing his senior season in favor of the NBA. He had his best season in 2021-22, averaging 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds in 32 games.

He also made sure to shout out Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, who brought Liddell to Columbus in 2019 as a four-star recruit and top 50 overall, per 247Sports.

“Choosing to play for Coach Holtmann has been the best decision for me it only as a player but as a person. Thank you for believing in me Coach. To our trainers, managers and the rest of our coaching staff, I appreciate you all for allowing me to carry on the great traditions and culture of being a Buckeye. Most importantly thank you God for everything. Without you none of this would have been possible.”

Earlier this month, Liddell was named to the first-team All-Big Ten and to the Big Ten’s All-Defensive Team. His final game with the Buckeyes came in the Round of 32 vs. Villanova, when he totaled 17 points and six rebounds for Ohio State.

